Rise - Charité: More coronavirus patients in intensive care units

The number of patients receiving intensive care at Charité in Berlin with or because of a coronavirus infection is increasing. This was announced by Charité on Friday. According to the report, ten percent of intensive care cases at the university hospital are currently receiving artificial respiration using ECMO therapy.

According to the Covid situation report from the State Office for Health and Social Affairs (Lageso), there were officially 1762 new corona infections reported in Berlin in the last seven days. Charité therefore urges caution: "Mutual protection is therefore still important and relevant these days: Wear a mask and get vaccinated," it said.

Case numbers Covid-19 Lageso

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de