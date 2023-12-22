Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewscoronaviruscoronacharitéintensive care unitdiseasesberlinsituationcovid-19Hospitals

Charité: More coronavirus patients in intensive care units

The number of patients receiving intensive care at Charité in Berlin with or because of a coronavirus infection is increasing. This was announced by Charité on Friday. According to the report, ten percent of intensive care cases at the university hospital are currently being artificially...

 and  Michael Bootcampf
1 min read
An empty bed in the intensive care unit of a clinic. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
An empty bed in the intensive care unit of a clinic. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Rise - Charité: More coronavirus patients in intensive care units

The number of patients receiving intensive care at Charité in Berlin with or because of a coronavirus infection is increasing. This was announced by Charité on Friday. According to the report, ten percent of intensive care cases at the university hospital are currently receiving artificial respiration using ECMO therapy.

According to the Covid situation report from the State Office for Health and Social Affairs (Lageso), there were officially 1762 new corona infections reported in Berlin in the last seven days. Charité therefore urges caution: "Mutual protection is therefore still important and relevant these days: Wear a mask and get vaccinated," it said.

Case numbers Covid-19 Lageso

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Berlin's Governing Mayor Wegner. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Wegner wishes people in Berlin hope and confidence

After an eventful year marked by many crises, Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) is hoping for a peaceful and reflective holiday season. "Christmas is the festival of love, hope and confidence - and especially in these times we can make good use of love, hope and confidence," said the...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public

Latest