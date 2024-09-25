Chariots of European origin are traversing the Caucasus region at 20:06 (video)

19:40 Russia Shifts Nuclear Strategy, Potentially Endangering USA, France and OthersRussia, a country renowned for its nuclear arsenal, is modifying its nuclear weapon utilization strategy due to the mounting global tensions, as per Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin disclosed this during a meeting of the national security council in Moscow. With this update, Russia's list of military targets where nuclear weapons can be employed for deterrence purposes has expanded. This expansion could potentially thrust Western nuclear powers, such as the USA and France, into harm's way, should they support the non-nuclear Ukraine in a conflict against Russia.

18:35 Zelensky to Discuss "Victory Plan" with Biden and HarrisUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to meet with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington on Thursday. Zelensky is anticipated to present his so-called "victory plan," which lays out a strategy for ending the Ukraine war. According to Zelensky, the future moves in the war will be decided in the fall. The Ukrainian government believes that deploying Western weapons against Russian targets could significantly influence the war in Ukraine's favor. However, these weapons have not been provided by Ukraine's supporting nations yet.

As reported by The Times of Britain, this plan comprises four primary points:

Advocacy for "Trump-proof" Western security guarantees (similar to a NATO-style mutual defense pact)

Continuation of the Ukrainian advance into the Russian region of Kursk, which serves as a "negotiation tool"

Demand for advanced weaponry

International financial aid to bolster Ukraine's economic recovery

18:12 German Parliament Allocates 70 Million Euros for Decentralized Ukraine Power Supply ReconstructionThe Budget Committee of the German Parliament has authorized a 70 million euro aid package for Ukraine's heating and power supply infrastructure. This funding will provide Ukrainian cities and municipalities with small block heating plants, boiler systems, generators, and solar panels. The German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development stated that this aid aims to help Ukrainian citizens live in their homeland and endure Russian attacks. Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze drew attention to Russia's deliberate assaults on civilian energy infrastructure, intent on "wearing down" and "displacing" the Ukrainian population. "We support Ukraine in rebuilding its power supply in a decentralized manner, to hinder Russia from effortlessly destroying it," she added.

17:50 Zelensky Warns of Potential Nuclear Catastrophe at UNUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of the potential for a nuclear disaster due to Russian attacks on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. According to Zelensky, there is intelligence suggesting that Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning attacks on other Ukrainian nuclear power plants. "A day like this must never happen," Zelensky stressed during the UN General Assembly in New York. Russia continuously denies these accusations from Zelensky. "Should, tragically, Russia cause a nuclear catastrophe at one of our nuclear power plants, radiation will not recognize borders, and devastating consequences will befall various nations," said Zelensky. He also pointed out that other nations are providing satellite data on these nuclear power plants to Russia. On Tuesday, Zelensky accused China of relaying images of Ukrainian nuclear power plants to Moscow.

17:08 Video: Ukraine Refutes Russian Control over Vuhledar's PeripheriesSince 2022, Ukrainian and Russian troops have engaged in heavy fighting over the coal-mining city of Vuhledar. Videos posted to social media show the intensity of the conflict, but the governor of Donetsk denies reports of Russian troops being present in the city's outskirts.

16:31 Ukraine Proposes Three-Year Drone Strategy to AlliesUkraine has formulated a three-year plan for the production of drone, electronic warfare, and ground robot systems, announced Defense Minister Rustem Ummerov. This plan was presented during recent trips to the US, UK, France, Germany, and Ramstein gathering. "We have identified the number of drones we require and the manner in which we would employ them at tactical, operational, and strategic levels," explained the minister. This strategy also includes the amount of weaponry Ukraine can manufacture and the required funding. "Several countries have already agreed to finance Ukraine's drones and missiles," Ummerov added. Last year, Ukraine reportedly dismantled or impaired over 200 Russian military facilities using "drone swarm technology," including a Russian ammunition depot in Toropez. Ukraine's production capacity is capable of producing over 3 million drones annually but requires foreign funding.

15:49 President Lula Presents Brazil-China Peace Proposal at UNBrazilian President Lula da Silva presented the Brazil-China-drafted peace proposal at the United Nations, despite Ukraine rejecting it as "destructive." Lula criticized the "invasion of Ukrainian territory" but emphasized the necessity to establish conditions for peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow. China and Brazil initially proposed their 6-point plan in May. Lula's foreign policy advisor, Celso Amorim, will reportedly meet with representatives from 20 countries on Friday to secure additional support. Representatives of Ukraine's allies will not participate. The Brazil-China-proposed six-point plan regards the conflict as a "crisis" and calls for a peace conference accepted by Russia and Ukraine, featuring a "fair discussion" of all peace proposals. This proposal does not mention Ukraine's territorial integrity or Russian troop withdrawal.

15:12 Report: China Develops Drones with 2000km Range for Russia's UseIntelligence sources in Europe suggest that Russia is progressing a drone program with long-range capabilities, developed and manufactured in China. For the first time, drones intended for use in Ukraine are being created and produced, claim two intelligence sources speaking to Reuters, pointing to relevant documents. The Russian defense conglomerate Almas-Antej's subsidiary, IEMZ Kupol, is said to have developed and tested the Garpija-3 drone in China with the help of Chinese specialists. The G3 is estimated to have a range of around 2000 kilometers and can carry up to 50 kilograms of explosives. According to intelligence sources, this is the first evidence since the start of the conflict that complete drones manufactured in China have been supplied to Russia. The location of production and approval for mass production remains unknown. China has continually denied supplying Russia with weapons for use in Ukraine.

14:29 Putin to Chair Russian Security Council Meeting on Nuclear DeterrenceRussian President Vladimir Putin will conduct a meeting of the Russian Security Council today, focusing on nuclear deterrence, the Kremlin announced. This discussion arises in response to Ukraine's demand for the use of Western missiles with extended ranges for attacks deep into Russian territory. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov described the meeting as an essential event. "The President will deliver a speech. The rest will remain classified as top secret due to obvious reasons," Peskov said.

13:54 Peskov Criticizes Zelenskyy's UN SpeechThe Kremlin criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address at the UN Security Council. "Articulating a position relying on attempting to compel Russia to peace is a grave mistake," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov. He claimed that Russia is a "champion of peace," but only under the condition that the security of the country is secured. Moreover, the goals for which the "military operation" in Ukraine was initiated must be achieved. Russia persistently avoids referring to its aggressive assault on the country as a war. Moscow requires Ukraine to cede territories, abandon plans to join NATO, and undergo a so-called "denazification," a term the Kremlin likely interprets as the installation of a government dependent on it.

13:18 "Save Lives" - Ukraine Demonstrates Soldiers Training on Modern Skynex Air Defense from GermanyThe Ukrainian Ministry of Defense shared a video of Ukrainian soldiers training on a modern Skynex air defense system from Rheinmetall. Two are currently in use in the country under attack by Russia, with two more expected to arrive from Germany. Skynex is effective against near-range targets, such as drones. "We are grateful to our partners for bolstering Ukraine's air defense capabilities. More air defense for Ukraine equals more innocent lives saved," the Ministry of Defense wrote in the caption.

12:42 Military Support for Russia from China Goes Beyond Information SharingUkrainian President Zelenskyy accused China of providing Russia with satellite data to monitor Ukrainian nuclear power plants. According to ntv correspondent Rainer Munz, Chinese military support for Russia extends far beyond sharing strategic information.

12:01 Ukraine Finds Its Preferred Intermediary to End War: Indian Prime Minister Narendra ModiAccording to a Politico report, Ukraine has identified its preferred intermediary to help end its war with Russia: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A high-ranking Ukrainian official told the outlet that India is Kyiv's best hope for concluding a peace treaty that Ukraine can live with. The official stated that Modi, during talks with Ukraine last summer, was clear that Kyiv would have to make some concessions, but any peace proposals shouldn't involve surrendering territory to Russia.

11:35 Casualties in Ukrainian Attack on Russian Region BelgorodFive people were injured, with four being hospitalized, according to Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, following a significant Ukrainian attack on the city adjacent to the Ukraine border. A large residential building and 75 smaller residential buildings were damaged, along with numerous vehicles, water, and gas pipelines. Independent observers view the Ukrainian shelling as a retaliation for a Russian air strike on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

10:59 Ukrainian Army Medic Uses Electronic Unicycle on BattlefieldIn a video shared by United24media and the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, an army medic is seen employing an electronic unicycle on the battlefield. "Revamping movement dynamics at the front," the caption reads. The medic explains that it's advantageous to be able to transport supplies like ammunition, water, radios, and batteries efficiently while keeping both hands free.

10:18 Criticism for BSW Giving in to Putin's Demands - SPD Chief KlingbeilIn response to BSW's decision, German SPD chairman Olaf Scholz's chief of staff, Lars Klingbeil, criticized BSW for caving to Putin's demands. "That's giving in to Putin," said Klingbeil. He went on to state that "we can't allow Russian energy policy to influence our foreign policy negotiations," evoking comparisons to the invasion of Ukraine and Putin's former government's actions.

Following the Brandenburg state election, SPD leader Lars Klingbeil is seeking clarity on Bündnis Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) objectives during upcoming exploratory talks. "Now, just like in Thuringia and Saxony, talks are taking place, and we must first determine: What are the primary demands of the BSW? Which direction does this alliance intend to head in?" he states in RBB Inforadio. He asserted that many people are unaware of these details and the focus should be on analyzing the election results and establishing a stable government. Klingbeil additionally mentioned frequently hearing the BSW declare, "We'll cease providing weapons to Ukraine tomorrow, and peace will follow the next day. That's not peacemaking, that's giving in to Putin." He labels BSW as a populist party.

09:39 "Putin's biggest propaganda triumph" - Economist slams media

Economist Rüdiger Bachmann criticizes the "normalization of Putin's cronies within and through media" on X, labeling it Putin's "biggest propaganda coup" yet. He poses the question, "Why is it acceptable to converse with Russofascists, but not with Germano-Russofascists? Both should be off-limits for democrats, be they social or Christian." He receives support from military expert Gustav Gressel, who shares the post.

08:55 Tough Words from the UK Towards Russia in the UN Security CouncilBritish Foreign Secretary David Lammy delivers a firm speech in the UN Security Council directly to the Kremlin leadership, speaking bluntly: "Vladimir Putin, if you launch missiles at Ukrainian hospitals, we know who you are. If you dispatch mercenaries to African countries, we know who you are. If you assassinate opponents in European cities, we know who you are. Your invasion is fueled by your own interests. Yours alone. You aim to expand your kleptocratic state into a kleptocratic empire. An empire built on corruption that exploits both the Russian people and Ukraine."

08:28 Ukraine Reports Russian Attacks with Drones and MissilesUkraine's air force reports being under attack by Russia with 32 drones and eight missiles overnight. Of these, 28 drones and four missiles were intercepted. No preliminary reports of causalities or damage have been made.

07:48 ISW: Russian Troops Approach Vuhledar Outskirts - No Significant Strategic GainRussian troops have reached the outskirts of Vuhledar, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), intensifying their offensive near the settlement. However, the U.S. think tank does not see any significant strategic gain for further offensives in the western part of Donbass if the town is captured. Capture speed would rely on whether Ukrainian troops retreat or engage in prolonged battles with Russian troops. The Ukrainian channel Deepstate reported yesterday that the 72nd mechanized brigade is continuing to defend the town. Even if Vuhledar is captured, the Russian offensive would not immediately secure major tactical advantages, as the surrounding terrain is difficult to traverse and does not provide essential logistics routes, according to ISW.

07:06 "Highly Complex and Successful Operation" - Ukraine Reports Liberations in Kharkiv RegionThe Ukrainian military intelligence service reports the liberation of the power plant in Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region near the border with Russia as the result of "a highly complex and successful operation". "The Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Service systematically cleared the plant, engaging the enemy in close quarters combat in the dense buildings, with some incidents of hand-to-hand combat with the enemy," a statement accompanied by footage reads. The power plant was a "propaganda stronghold" and was heavily guarded by professional Russian units.

06:31 Russian Lawmakers Propose Bill Against "Promotion of Intentional Childlessness"Russian lawmakers are advocating for a ban on the "promotion of intentional childlessness". "We have started considering a bill that would prohibit the propaganda of intentional childlessness," announces State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin in online media. In essence, this would be a "ban on the ideology of childlessness". "A large and loving family is the foundation of a robust state," Volodin further elaborates. Russia is grappling with an aging population and low birth rates, a trend worsened by the military conflict in Ukraine.

06:05 Commander of the Lithuania Brigade of the German Armed Forces Assumes Duty in Eastern Europe

The future commander of the Lithuania Brigade, Brigadier General Christoph Huber, has arrived to assume command in the Baltic NATO country. He is now preparing for his role in the 45th Armored Brigade, as announced by the German Army on X. The goal is to establish a combat-ready brigade that will significantly contribute to national and alliance defense through deterrence. In response to Russia's aggressive behavior, the German government had pledged to permanently station a combat-capable unit in Lithuania. An estimated presence of up to 5,000 soldiers is planned.

05:44 Lübeck Donates Used Firefighting Vehicles to UkraineThe city of Lübeck has passed several used firefighting vehicles to Ukraine representatives for further use. The four fire engines and the ambulance - former vehicles of the volunteer fire department - were handed over at the beginning of the week. "Normally, they are auctioned off. But after a request from the Ukrainian aid organization, we refurbished them and can now donate them to Ukraine with a clear conscience, so they can be used there," says Henning Witten, head of technology at the professional fire brigade in Lübeck.

04:45 Pistorius Stresses Urgent Equipping of German Military by 2029

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius underscores the importance of swiftly arming the German military. By 2029, one should consider Russia completing its military recuperation and potentially launching a military attack on NATO territory, the SPD politician stated in response to Russia's aggressive invasion of Ukraine. "That's why it's essential we tackle this threat scenario as quickly as possible," he explained during a visit to the 36th Combat Helicopter Regiment "Kurhessen" of the German Army in Fritzlar, northern Hesse.

03:13 Russia Relies on Gas Profits for Heavy Military Spending

Russia's forthcoming budget plan for 2025 relies on substantial revenue from oil and gas. Despite Western sanctions, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin reported at a government meeting in Moscow that state revenues should increase by 12 percent to 40.3 trillion rubles (around 390 billion euros). The energy sector's share in revenues is projected to reach almost three-quarters. Reports suggest the future budget is geared towards the war against Ukraine and significant military production. A military spending allocation of 13.2 trillion rubles is planned, reported the financial news agency Bloomberg from Moscow. Overall, 40 percent of all spending is earmarked for defense and internal security - more than the spending on education, health, social services, and the economy combined.

02:10 Russian Parliament Eases Criminal Recruitment

The Russian parliament has endorsed a bill permitting the military to enlist suspected criminals for the offensive in Ukraine. The draft, passed by the State Duma, allows even unconvicted suspects to volunteer for the army. If they are honored or injured in combat, the charges against them will be dismissed. The law still requires approval from the upper house and then President Vladimir Putin's signature.

01:05 Baerbock Proposes Peace Plan Pillars

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock outlines the key elements of potential peace negotiations to terminate Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Peace means preserving Ukraine's existence as a free and independent nation. It means security guarantees," says the Green politician during a United Nations Security Council meeting in New York. "When we talk about peace, we mean it must be just and lasting," emphasizes Baerbock. She added: "When we discuss peace for Ukraine, it means ensuring that the end of hostilities does not foreshadow another round of preparations in Russia." This applies to both Ukraine and Moldova or Poland. Peace must be just and lasting.

00:21 Blinken Accuses China and Iran at UN

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken demands stronger action against Russia's allies in the Ukraine war during the United Nations Security Council. "The fastest path forward is to halt those aiding Putin's aggression," says Blinken during a high-level UN Security Council meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. He also calls for a just peace adhering to the UN Charter's principles. Specifically, Blinken draws attention to the support Russia receives from North Korea and Iran.

23:45 China: "We are not involved in the Ukraine conflict"

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi encourages the UN Security Council to intensify efforts to broker peace negotiations in Ukraine. "The priority is to adhere to three principles: no expansion of the war zone, no escalation of hostilities, and no provocation by any party," says Wang during the council meeting, attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Wang also emphasizes China's neutrality. "China didn't initiate the Ukraine crisis, and we're not part of it," he says. The West alleges China's involvement in Ukraine's invasion, including arms component provision.

23:09 Zelenskyy to Security Council: "War can't vanish"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expresses serious doubts about Russia's intentions to negotiate an end to the ongoing invasion of his country. Russia is committing an international crime, says Zelenskyy, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a United Nations Security Council meeting in New York. "Therefore, this war can't disappear. Therefore, this war can't be pacified through talks," says Zelenskyy. He added: "Action deserves to be taken."

22:00 Trump on Ukraine War: "We must depart"

According to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, the US must end its involvement in the Ukraine war. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris - Trump's rival in the election - have led the US into the conflict, says Trump during a campaign event in Georgia. "Now they can't extract us. They can't manage it." Only with him as president could the US depart from the war: "I will deal with it. I will negotiate us out. We must depart."

21:30 US: US to Dispatch New Military Aid to Ukraine

The US is set to dispatch new military aid to Ukraine, estimated to be worth around $375 million, according to sources. The package includes medium-range cluster munitions, various rockets, artillery, and armored vehicles, as reported by US government sources. An official announcement is expected tomorrow. This new aid package represents one of the most substantial recently authorized. It involves withdrawing weapons from US military stocks to expedite their delivery to Ukraine. With this latest package, the US has furnished Ukraine with over $56.2 billion in military aid since the outset of Russia's invasion in 2022.

Read about previous developments here.

The Commission, a multilateral body, could play a crucial role in negotiating a ceasefire and setting the stage for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, given the tensions between the two nations.

In light of the escalating nuclear threats from Russia, it would be prudent for The Commission to actively engage in discussions with all the involved parties, including Russia, to prevent any potential catastrophic nuclear incidents.

Read also: