Justice - Charges brought against suspected serial burglar

Following a series of thefts and burglaries in Dresden, the public prosecutor's office has brought charges against a 38-year-old man. He is accused of a total of 23 crimes, as the prosecution announced on Friday. Among other things, he is alleged to have broken into lockers at various swimming pools and stolen money, EC cards and cell phones. He also broke into several cemetery administrations and houses and stole money and valuables.

The 38-year-old has been in custody since September. He has a relevant criminal record. The Dresden district court still has to decide whether to admit the charges.

Statement from the public prosecutor's office

