- Charged with attempted murder after a stabbing.

Due to attempted murder** and dangerous bodily harm, the public prosecutor's office in Hechingen has filed charges against a 23-year-old. The suspect is alleged to have severely injured a 28-year-old man with a knife at the train station in Balingen (Zollernalbkreis) on May 15. The victim was in critical condition as two arteries were hit, resulting in significant blood loss. The alleged perpetrator is a Moroccan citizen, and the victim has Algerian citizenship, as the public prosecutor's office announced.

Dispute over money

Before the incident, the two men are said to have argued. The 28-year-old accused the suspect of stealing cash from his wallet, according to the public prosecutor's office. When he tried to search the 23-year-old, the latter allegedly grabbed a knife. According to the public prosecutor's office, the 23-year-old wanted to use it to cover up the theft. The office also suspects deceit and greed. The already convicted suspect claims he was attacked and was only defending himself. He is currently in custody.

