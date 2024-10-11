Chappell Roan holds no significance on securing a Grammy award, except for this particular one.

The 26-year-old pop sensation has experienced an remarkable leap into stardom this year. Her debut album "The Ascent and Descent of a Heartland Diva" ranked second only to Taylor Swift on the Billboard 200 Chart; she performed to record-breaking crowds at events such as Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits; and she secured the title of "Best New Artist" at the MTV Video Music Awards.

What better way to conclude this phenomenal year than by securing her first Grammy Award? With Recording Academy voting closing on October 15, Roan seems to be a strong contender for a best new artist nomination, alongside other prominent categories. However, she's expressed indifference towards recognition.

"I kind of hope I don't win, because then everyone will leave me alone," she said in a recent interview.

She's also admitted to not paying much attention to the buzz surrounding her recent career triumphs.

"I've never cared about the charts or radio play, but it's mind-blowing how the music industry is treating me more seriously than before," she said in Interview magazine this year. "I'm like 'I've been doing this all along, crazy!'"

However, there is one award Roan values deeply - and it's in a category that may not be as well-known to the general public.

The Grammy Award for Best Recording Package honors an album's visual presentation, awarded to the project's art director. Roan and her creative director, Ramisha Sattar, recently took to social media to campaign for support in this category.

"Please, please, please throw some positive energy, a spell, whatever, towards us getting nominated for the Grammy," Roan said in the video. "It's not televised, most people don't know about it, but winning this would mean we both get a Grammy."

Roan has made headlines frequently. First, for her controversial interviews that touched on politics. Then, for announcing her support for Vice President Kamala Harris, after initially being hesitant to endorse her publicly. Most recently, Roan made headlines when she canceled festival performances to focus on her mental health.

Roan has refrained from conducting any media interviews since her endorsement or cancellations, but in an email exchange with CNN this week, she explained why she wants to highlight her creative director, Sattar, who she credits for much of her success.

"She's responsible for my album's aesthetics, merchandise, and the campy vibe in my shows," Roan told CNN about Sattar. "She brings the camp to the project. This is quite rare and needs to be highlighted."

Sattar, who first connected with Roan after she followed her on Instagram after being drawn to one of her artistic collages, is responsible for creating the over-the-top, Gen-Z Lisa Frank-inspired aesthetic that has become synonymous with Roan's drag-inspired stage persona. She creates the animations for Roan's shows, helps select her single covers, and plays a role in her makeup and wardrobe.

"She's as much Chappell Roan as I am, honestly," Roan told CNN. "She is Chappell Roan too."

This week, Roan and Sattar launched a paper doll kit to accompany Roan's vinyl album for "The Ascent and Descent of a Heartland Diva," which features a theater curtain sleeve over the album cover for fans to create their own stages. Designer Sattar and Roan collaborated on the packaging, which was submitted for Grammy consideration. They hope that the paper dolls inspire creativity among Roan's fans.

"The paper dolls were something we always dreamed about," Sattar told CNN, also via email. "When I first designed the vinyl with Roan, it was always with the intention that more would follow. The idea of a theater frame that fans could personalize and be creative with was so fun to us both."

Sattar praised Roan for her visionary approach to each project and described their collaboration as "like craft night, every night."

In an industry where the artist typically receives the public acclaim and recognition, Roan wants to share the spotlight with her team.

"This project isn't just my ideas. There's a huge team working on it. It's because of everyone's creativity that it's succeeding," Roan told CNN, referring to Sattar as her "twin flame."

When Grammy nominations are announced on November 8, Roan and Sattar hope they'll be recognized in the packaging category. They also hope that the award presentation might even be featured on the live show.

"I would love for it to be televised so that more people can appreciate the art of packaging," Sattar said.

"Ramisha is such an inspiration to me because she truly leads with her inner child and what is cute and makes her happy," Roan said of their collaboration. "I try to approach my project as honestly as possible and honor my inner child. We inspire each other, but I think Ramisha has opened so many emotional doors for me through art and letting go."

Roan's debut album has not only gained commercial success but also garnered praise for its aesthetic presentation. She and her creative director, Ramisha Sattar, are campaigning for a Grammy Award in the Best Recording Package category, acknowledging Sattar's significant contribution to Roan's creative vision.

Despite her reluctance towards public recognition, Roan values this particular Grammy award, as it highlights the importance of visual presentation in music and her collaborative efforts with Sattar.

