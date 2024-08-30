- Changes pertaining to taxes, voting procedures, and coronavirus aid relief are anticipated in September.

Time's ticking for tax submissions and Corona aid final accounts

The due date for submitting your 2023 tax return is fast approaching, along with the deadline for final accounts related to Corona aid. Here's a rundown of key dates and changes happening in September.

Tax return deadline for 2023

Those who aren't using a tax advisor and have to file a 2023 tax return must do so by September 2nd.

Organ donation declarations via health insurance app

Making organ donation declarations is about to get easier: Starting September 30th, insured individuals will be able to submit declarations for or against organ donation through their health insurance app. Since March, volunteers have been able to register their intention to donate organs and tissue through their ID card's online function in the central online register.

Elections in three federal states

Germany will elect new state parliaments in Saxony and Thuringia on September 1st. Elections will take place in Brandenburg on September 22nd.

End of seat reservation requirement for international train travel

Travelers exporting by train abroad during the summer months had to make an exception and reserve a specific seat on almost all long-distance train journeys – this is no longer necessary. The temporary seat reservation requirement ends on September 1st. The railroad introduced this requirement due to anticipated high demand during the football European Championship in June. Only the seat reservation requirement between Munich and Zurich remains in effect until October 5th.

Final accounts deadline for Corona aid

Recipients of state Corona financial aid can still submit final accounts until the end of September. These are essential to validate the initially granted subsidies against those actually due to the applicant, which could result in additional or refund payments.

Stricter rules for carry-on luggage

Starting September 1st, passengers can only carry liquids in containers up to 100 milliliters and must store them in a transparent plastic bag with a total capacity of one liter. The liquid rule had been suspended at some German checkpoints if the luggage could be scanned using innovative luggage scanners with medical computer tomography technology (CT). However, the EU has now raised concerns about the reliability of CT scanners, so larger bottles are once again prohibited.

Submitting invoices and receipts for heating subsidy

Beginning in late September, the first group of applicants for the KfW heating subsidy can submit their invoices and receipts for projects they've applied for. This can be done digitally. Among the first to apply in February were single-family homeowners who live in the house themselves. After reviewing the documents, the money will be paid out, according to a KfW promotional bank spokesperson, presumably for the first time towards the end of October.

Mont Blanc tunnel closure due to construction work

German vacationers and freight forwarders need to plan an alternate route when traveling to northern Italy. The Mont Blanc motorway tunnel between France and northern Italy will be closed from September 2nd for 15 weeks due to construction work. Detours will be required during the construction period.

Reconvening of Bundestag

After the summer break, the Bundestag convenes on September 9th. The traditional budget week is on the schedule – a topic that has stirred up controversy lately.

