DWD - Changeable showery weather expected at the turn of the year

Hopes for a dry and starry New Year's Eve are unlikely to be fulfilled in Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein. The German Weather Service (DWD) expects dense clouds and showery rain for the night from Sunday to Monday with low temperatures between four and seven degrees. Winds are expected to be weak to moderate inland and fresh from south-easterly to southerly directions at sea.

According to the forecast, the new year will start with variable to heavy cloud cover and isolated showers. It will remain relatively mild at between six and nine degrees with weak to fresh south to south-westerly winds.

Weather forecast DWD

