Changeable showery weather expected at the turn of the year

Sunrays penetrate through gaps in the clouds. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Hopes for a dry and starry New Year's Eve are unlikely to be fulfilled in Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein. The German Weather Service (DWD) expects dense clouds and showery rain for the night from Sunday to Monday with low temperatures between four and seven degrees. Winds are expected to be weak to moderate inland and fresh from south-easterly to southerly directions at sea.

According to the forecast, the new year will start with variable to heavy cloud cover and isolated showers. It will remain relatively mild at between six and nine degrees with weak to fresh south to south-westerly winds.

Weather forecast DWD

Source: www.stern.de

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Evidence of right-wing slogans at Christmas party

Following a report of incidents at the Christmas party of a sports club in Bad Wünnenberg (Paderborn district), the state security department of the police in Bielefeld is investigating. There are indications that right-wing slogans were shouted at the event on Christmas Day, said a police...

The Dax is the most important share index in Germany. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Economy

Dax ends 2023 with 20 percent annual gain

The DAX ended the last trading day of a strong stock market year with a moderate gain. The positive sentiment on the German stock market was supported by the US stock markets, which are expected to post gains and had also continued their record run on Thursday before closing little changed.

