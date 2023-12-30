Weather - Changeable New Year's Eve weekend in Berlin and Brandenburg

Changeable weather conditions are expected in Berlin and Brandenburg on the last weekend of the year. It will remain mainly cloudy, according to the German Weather Service (DWD). This means that there will be showers and isolated short thunderstorms on Saturday morning. Squalls are also possible. From midday onwards, it will clear up a little and the sun will occasionally shine through. Local showers will occur from Prignitz to Uckermark. Maximum temperatures will be between 7 and 9 degrees.

On Sunday night, dense clouds will gather, with some rain. In the second half of the night it will clear up and the rain will subside. Lows of between 1 and 3 degrees are expected.

The last day of the year will start off cloudy and dry, becoming very cloudy as the day progresses. Showers will occur in some areas. Temperatures will be between 7 and 10 degrees. On New Year's Eve, it will be partly cloudy, with rain on the Oder at first. It will cool down to between 3 and 5 degrees.

Source: www.stern.de