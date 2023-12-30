Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewssaxonyfloodweekendrainleipzigdwdweathersaxony-anhaltthuringia

Changeable in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia

In the federal states of Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia affected by the floods, scattered rain and wind is expected on the last weekend of the year. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), it will remain partly cloudy. In Saxony, there will be isolated thunderstorms on Saturday...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
1 min read
Raindrops collect on a windshield. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Raindrops collect on a windshield. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Weather - Changeable in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia

In the federal states of Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia affected by the floods, scattered rain and wind is expected on the last weekend of the year. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), it will remain partly cloudy. In Saxony, there will be isolated thunderstorms on Saturday morning. Stormy gusts and squalls will occur, especially on the ridges and summits of all three federal states. From Saturday morning, the weather will clear up and the rain will subside. Maximum temperatures will be between 7 and 10 degrees.

According to the forecast, it will continue to be cloudy and rain-free on Sunday night. Temperatures will fall to between 2 and 6 degrees.

According to the forecast, the last day of the year will start off sunny, then become mostly cloudy as the day progresses. Showers will pass through in the afternoon. Gale-force winds are expected on the Brocken in Saxony-Anhalt. Highs will be between 9 and 11 degrees.

On New Year's Eve on Monday, it will be partly cloudy, partly cloudy. It will remain mostly dry. Temperatures will fall to between 4 and 6 degrees.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Mourning for the 30-year-old woman who was killed in a knife attack by a mentally ill man in....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Attack by patient: no access to files for SPD

Following a fatal knife attack in Wiesloch (Rhine-Neckar district), the SPD in the state parliament has reportedly failed in its attempt to view the patient files of the suspected perpetrator from the prison. When weighing up parliamentary information rights against the fundamental right to...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public
Passengers waiting for their train at the station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Streetcars in Würzburg still at a standstill

Streetcar services in Würzburg will remain restricted into the new year. Unfortunately, the Würzburger Versorgungs- und Verkehrs-GmbH (WVV) website states that restrictions are expected to continue for several weeks beyond the turn of the year. Most of the streetcars in Würzburg have been at a...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest

Mourning for the 30-year-old woman who was killed in a knife attack by a mentally ill man in....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Attack by patient: no access to files for SPD

Following a fatal knife attack in Wiesloch (Rhine-Neckar district), the SPD in the state parliament has reportedly failed in its attempt to view the patient files of the suspected perpetrator from the prison. When weighing up parliamentary information rights against the fundamental right to...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public