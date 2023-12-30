Weather - Changeable in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia

In the federal states of Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia affected by the floods, scattered rain and wind is expected on the last weekend of the year. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), it will remain partly cloudy. In Saxony, there will be isolated thunderstorms on Saturday morning. Stormy gusts and squalls will occur, especially on the ridges and summits of all three federal states. From Saturday morning, the weather will clear up and the rain will subside. Maximum temperatures will be between 7 and 10 degrees.

According to the forecast, it will continue to be cloudy and rain-free on Sunday night. Temperatures will fall to between 2 and 6 degrees.

According to the forecast, the last day of the year will start off sunny, then become mostly cloudy as the day progresses. Showers will pass through in the afternoon. Gale-force winds are expected on the Brocken in Saxony-Anhalt. Highs will be between 9 and 11 degrees.

On New Year's Eve on Monday, it will be partly cloudy, partly cloudy. It will remain mostly dry. Temperatures will fall to between 4 and 6 degrees.

