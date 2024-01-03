Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsbundesligasouth americalawnbrazileintracht frankfurtsoccergermanybrementransfersrafael borrésv werder brementime shiftwerder bremen

Change reports: Borré ends Werder training early

Due to the time difference in South America, Borré was given an extra day off. However, the Colombian has to finish training earlier.

 and  Viktoriya Miller
1 min read
Werder's Rafael Borré and Leonardo Bittencourt (r) in attack. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Werder's Rafael Borré and Leonardo Bittencourt (r) in attack. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Bundesliga - Change reports: Borré ends Werder training early

Colombian international Rafael Borré, who has been linked with a transfer, has returned to training with Bundesliga club Werder Bremen. Wearing a cap pulled low over his face, the attacker initially ran across the training pitch on Wednesday, but had to leave the pitch earlier than planned because a cold slowed him down, as the club announced.

The 28-year-old had been given an extra day off due to the time difference in his native South America. He could soon return to South America. According to media reports, Brazilian first division club International Porto Alegre are courting Borré's favor. The attacker, who is on loan from league rivals Eintracht Frankfurt, is actually tied to Bremen until the summer.

However, the Hanseatic club are considering a departure in the winter. "Of course, a situation could arise when it becomes lucrative for Frankfurt, when it becomes lucrative for us, that we have to think about it," said head of professional soccer Clemens Fritz on Tuesday. And he added: "But we're not at that point yet."

So far, the attacker has fitted in well with the Hanseatic club, scoring four goals and recently improving his performances. Bremen are therefore not too keen to sell him. Nevertheless, according to Fritz, 13th-placed Werder Bremen are looking for alternatives on the striker market in case Borré turns his back on Bremen after just six months.

Werder Bremen Website Werder Bremen Squad Table Soccer Bundesliga

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The small river Hunte has burst its banks near Oldenburg. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Lower Saxony wants to examine flood aid

Lower Saxony's state government wants to examine how those affected by the floods can be helped financially. This was announced by Minister President Stephan Weil (SPD) in Hanover on Wednesday. However, it was not yet possible to quantify the majority of the damage because they were still under...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public
A farmer stands next to a pile of sugar beet (aerial view with a drone). Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Good sugar beet year 2023 for Thuringian farmers

Thuringia's farmers reaped an above-average sugar beet harvest last year. They harvested a total of 939,700 tons of sugar beet, as announced by the State Statistical Office in Erfurt on Wednesday. This was around 149,000 tons or 19 percent more than in 2022. The yield per hectare of cultivated...

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public

Latest

Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar.aussiedlerbote.de
Auto

Raise your leg

Would you like a little more? Audi is launching a special edition of the Q8 e-tron to coincide with the Dakar Rally. In addition to a few visual extras such as a roof basket and flared wheel arches, the body is also 65 millimetres higher. is also 65 millimeters higher. We ventured out into...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public
The small river Hunte has burst its banks near Oldenburg. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Lower Saxony wants to examine flood aid

Lower Saxony's state government wants to examine how those affected by the floods can be helped financially. This was announced by Minister President Stephan Weil (SPD) in Hanover on Wednesday. However, it was not yet possible to quantify the majority of the damage because they were still under...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public