Bundesliga - Change reports: Borré ends Werder training early

Colombian international Rafael Borré, who has been linked with a transfer, has returned to training with Bundesliga club Werder Bremen. Wearing a cap pulled low over his face, the attacker initially ran across the training pitch on Wednesday, but had to leave the pitch earlier than planned because a cold slowed him down, as the club announced.

The 28-year-old had been given an extra day off due to the time difference in his native South America. He could soon return to South America. According to media reports, Brazilian first division club International Porto Alegre are courting Borré's favor. The attacker, who is on loan from league rivals Eintracht Frankfurt, is actually tied to Bremen until the summer.

However, the Hanseatic club are considering a departure in the winter. "Of course, a situation could arise when it becomes lucrative for Frankfurt, when it becomes lucrative for us, that we have to think about it," said head of professional soccer Clemens Fritz on Tuesday. And he added: "But we're not at that point yet."

So far, the attacker has fitted in well with the Hanseatic club, scoring four goals and recently improving his performances. Bremen are therefore not too keen to sell him. Nevertheless, according to Fritz, 13th-placed Werder Bremen are looking for alternatives on the striker market in case Borré turns his back on Bremen after just six months.

