Transfers - Change perfect: RB Leipzig signs Eljif Elmas

RB Leipzig have completed the transfer of Eljif Elmas. The DFB Cup winners announced that the midfielder has joined from Italian champions SSC Napoli and signed a contract with the Bundesliga club until 2028. The North Macedonian is expected to cost around 25 million euros.

Elmas could follow Emil Forsberg in Leipzig, who celebrated his Bundesliga farewell on the last matchday before Christmas after 325 competitive games at Werder Bremen and is moving to New York. However, Elmas was deployed in central midfield both in Naples and in the national team, making him somewhat more defensive than Forsberg. As a result, the international would have to make some adjustments at RB.

The 24-year-old had recently lost his regular place in Naples. So far this season, he has played 16 competitive matches for the Italians, but has only made four appearances in the starting eleven. The midfielder is currently out of action due to leg flexor complaints. Elmas has played 52 international matches for North Macedonia to date, scoring 12 goals.

On January 2, Elmas and his new teammates are scheduled to travel to the training camp in La Manga (Spain). On January 13, the fourth-placed team in the Bundesliga continues with a home match against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de