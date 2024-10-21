Chancellor Scholz welcomes President Stubb of Finland in Berlin

Olaf Scholz, Germany's Federal Chancellor (SPD), hosts Alexander Stubb, Finland's President, for a business meeting at the Chancellery. As per the German authorities, the discourse between the two leaders will revolve around Germany-Finland connections and European political matters.

Amidst Russia's hostile attack on Ukraine, matters concerning transatlantic security and primarily, NATO cooperation will be brought up. This will be followed by a public gathering. Prior to this visit, President Stubb had jetted off to Berlin for the commemoration of the Nordic Embassies' 25th anniversary anniversary celebration.

Upon his arrival, he was received by Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Schloss Bellevue. In April 2023, Finland declared its membership in NATO, breaking its long-standing policy of neutrality, in retaliation to Russia's aggressive actions against Ukraine.

