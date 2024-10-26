Chancellor Scholz urges Iran to abstain from retaliating against Israel.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz implored Iran to show some restraint after Israel launched a counter-strike. "This doesn't need to spiral out of control with excessive retaliations, but instead, it should settle down to allow room for peaceful progress in the Middle East," the SPD politician stated in Goa, India.

Israel claimed it hit military installations as a retaliation for Iran's significant missile attack on Israel in the early part of October, Scholz explained. The Israeli government also made an effort to reduce harm to civilians, he mentioned further. "To avoid any further escalation."

The key move at this point, according to the Chancellor, is for all parties to agree to ceasefire proposals in Gaza and the release of hostages there. Regarding the conflicts between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, he urged the pro-Iranian Shia militia to retreat to beyond the Litani River, as per UN Resolution 1701.

The Conflict in the Middle East continues to escalate, with Israel's counter-strike and Iran's significant missile attack causing concern. Chancellor Scholz emphasized the need for restraint, stating, "This Conflict in the Middle East doesn't need to spiral out of control with excessive retaliations, but instead, it should settle down to allow room for peaceful progress."

Read also: