Chancellor Scholz travels to the flood area

For days, thousands of emergency services have been battling the consequences of heavy rainfall in several areas of Germany. Now Chancellor Scholz is traveling to the flood area. The weather situation has recently eased slightly. However, meteorologists are expecting more rain over the next few days.

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz is traveling to the flood area in the north of Lower Saxony. This was announced by the Lower Saxony State Chancellery this morning. The three SPD politicians, Scholz, Lower Saxony's Minister President Stephan Weil and State Interior Minister Daniela Behrens are expected to arrive in Verden near Bremen in the morning.

According to the State Chancellery, a sightseeing flight over the particularly affected areas is planned first. At around 11 a.m., the politicians will then be informed by the state fire director in Verden on the Aller about the flood situation, the protective measures taken and the expected further developments. Afterwards, Scholz, Weil and Behrens will meet with citizens who have been affected by the floods. Afterwards, the Chancellor would like to thank the relief workers, according to the State Chancellery.

Helpers fear that the river levels could then rise again. For many volunteer fire departments, the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) and many other helpers, the floods mean that they will probably have to spend the New Year in action. The authorities have recently been particularly concerned about softened dykes.

