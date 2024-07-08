Chancellor Scholz praises Nagelsmann for comments after European Championship exit

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz praised Bundestrainer Julian Nagelsmann for his statements following Germany's elimination from the UEFA European Football Championship. "I found it very impressive what the trainer said," Scholz told employees of Siemens Healthineers in Erlangen. Nagelsmann had said, "People, take a look, what a beautiful country we are, what opportunities we have. If we all keep focusing on depression, we won't get anywhere. We need to cheer ourselves up and for what we can do." The SPD politician summarized the trainer's remarks.

"And I think he expressed it perfectly. And that's why I'd like to say, this should be the mood in our country in the future. We can achieve something, we want to reach certain goals, and we talk about how we can do that best." Nagelsmann had called for better unity throughout the country.

The Federal Chancellor also commented on the penalty call during Germany's loss to Spain in the Viertelfinal: "Yes, I would have given a penalty. But the answer is also: There is impartiality as a prerequisite in courts. And I would not have been impartial in that case."

Germany lost to Spain 1:2 after extra time. During a shot on the Spanish goal, defender Marc Cucurella had handled the ball, but it was not considered a foul. This led to discussions afterwards.

During his visit to Erlangen, the Chancellor inspected the production of Magnetresonanztomographs (MRT) and participated in a special meeting of the company. Employees were able to ask the Chancellor questions.

