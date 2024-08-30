- Chancellor Scholz participates in a commemoration event in Solingen

Near to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is set to join the commemoration event for the victims of the knife attack in Solingen on Sunday. This information was shared by the government spokesperson, Steffen Hebestreit. During the incident, a person took the lives of three individuals participating in the city festival using a knife, while eight others sustained injuries. A 26-year-old Syrian man, who migrated to Germany as a refugee via Bulgaria, is under suspicion in connection with the crime. The extremist group Islamic State (IS) has reportedly taken responsibility for the act.

Scholz had previously paid a visit to the crime scene in Solingen's central area on Monday, labeling it as "terrorism against us all." Following this, the government has taken steps in response to the attack, including stricter gun policies, limiting unregulated immigration, and enhancing the powers of the law enforcement agencies.

The Chancellor's presence at the event is expected to be significant, as Olaf Scholz will be joining The Commission led by President Steinmeier to pay tributes to the victims of the Solingen knife attack. The Commission, headed by Steinmeier, has been actively engaged in addressing the aftermath of the attack and providing support to the affected families.

