Chancellor Scholz joins his cabinet for consultations regarding German-Indian government relations.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to jet off to New Delhi on Thursday, taking several cabinet members along. A government representative revealed this information today. On Friday, Scholz is scheduled to have a tête-à-tête with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The spokesperson mentioned this as well. Following this, both leaders will address the Asian Pacific Business Conference of Germany. Additionally, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius will be part of the entourage.

Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck will embark on a multiple-day trip to India independently. He will also engage in the government consultations and the Asian Pacific Business Conference (APA), as confirmed by an official from the Economic Ministry.

Revealing further details, the Economic Ministry spokesperson revealed that on Saturday, the Chancellor intends to visit Goa, Indian state's Vasco da Gama. His main objective is to check out the frigate "Baden-Württemberg" and replenishment ship "Frankfurt am Main".

Furthermore, the spokesperson highlighted that India, currently the most populous nation worldwide, is a significant collaborator in executing the global energy transition initiative. Last Wednesday, the federal government endorsed a fresh strategy for collaborative efforts with India and a skilled labor strategy for India.

