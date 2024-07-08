Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SportNewsDFB teamScholzChancelleryPhone callChancellorNagelsmann

Chancellor Scholz invites DFB team to the Chancellery

Phone call with Nagelsmann

 and  Viktoriya Miller
1 min read
Chancellor Scholz invites DFB team to the Chancellery
Chancellor Scholz invites DFB team to the Chancellery

Chancellor Scholz invites DFB team to the Chancellery

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz invited the Football-National team to the Chancellery. Chancellor Scholz expressed this invitation during a phone call with National Trainer Julian Nagelsmann, according to government spokesperson Hebestreit to ntv.de. The conversation had taken place the previous day. Nagelsmann accepted the invitation. No date has been set yet.

The team was unfortunately eliminated in the quarterfinals of the European Championship on Friday against Spain.

The DFB team, who were unfortunately eliminated in the quarterfinals of the European Championship, received an invitation from Chancellor Scholz to visit the Chancellery. Scholz made this offer during a phone call with National Trainer Nagelsmann, as confirmed by government spokesperson Hebestreit. Despite their recent loss, Nagelsmann agreed to the meeting at the Chancellery, although no date has been set yet.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, wearing a black ribbon on her uniform, waves after winning her...
Sport

Elina Svitolina wears black ribbon at Wimbledon on ‘very difficult day’ after Russian attacks kill over 30 people in Ukraine

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina wore a black ribbon during her win over Wang Xinyu at Wimbledon as Russian missile strikes hit targets in cities across Ukraine on Monday, including Kyiv’s Okhmatdyt hospital – the country’s largest children’s medical center – killing more than 30 people.

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public

Latest

Demonstratively close Russian-Indian friendship (archive photo)
Politics

Putin receives Modi for tea

Putin wants to play the perfect host for India's head of government and invites him to his residence for a chai. The missile terror in Ukraine should probably be ignored.

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public