Chancellor Scholz invites DFB team to the Chancellery

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz invited the Football-National team to the Chancellery. Chancellor Scholz expressed this invitation during a phone call with National Trainer Julian Nagelsmann, according to government spokesperson Hebestreit to ntv.de. The conversation had taken place the previous day. Nagelsmann accepted the invitation. No date has been set yet.

The team was unfortunately eliminated in the quarterfinals of the European Championship on Friday against Spain.

The DFB team, who were unfortunately eliminated in the quarterfinals of the European Championship, received an invitation from Chancellor Scholz to visit the Chancellery. Scholz made this offer during a phone call with National Trainer Nagelsmann, as confirmed by government spokesperson Hebestreit. Despite their recent loss, Nagelsmann agreed to the meeting at the Chancellery, although no date has been set yet.

Read also: