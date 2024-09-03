Following the prisoner swap event - Chancellor Scholz gets hold of exiled Kremlin critics

Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed back Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Mursa from Russian imprisonment in Berlin. "I respect the tenacity and bravery shown by Vladimir Kara-Mursa in his pursuit of a democratic Russia," Scholz noted on the X platform. "We facilitated his release through a unique prisoner swap in August, and we had an extensive conversation today."

Kara-Mursa was among over 20 individuals who regained freedom in August as a result of an unparalleled prisoner exchange between Russia and numerous Western countries, including the United States and Germany. After emerging from Russian captivity, he first visited Germany. Later, US President Joe Biden received him in Washington.

At 42 years old, Kara-Mursa has established a strong presence as an opposition figure in Russia. In April 2023, a Russian court sentenced him to 25 years in a labor camp on allegations of high treason.

