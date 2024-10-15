Chancellor Scholz aims to secure broad support for instituting a revised debt limitation rule.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz brings up the issue of the debt limit embedded in the Basic Law being obsolete. He proposes making changes to it and securing backing from both the Bundestag and Bundesrat for his proposal, but he plans to tackle this issue only during the subsequent legislative term, as one party is currently hindering advancement.

At a gathering of the Initiative Chief:innensache for Gender Equality of Women and Men in Potsdam, Scholz, an SPD politician, argued that in its current form, no one would compose such a debt brake clause with today's understanding. However, Scholz advocated for a more balanced reform approach.

If one adheres to the notion that the debt ratio should not surpass 60% of economic output, "then there will no longer be a requirement to repay," Scholz said. "That's ridiculous." As a result, the federal government has consistently been required to submit a repayment plan whenever acquiring new loans.

Scholz assured that there will definitely be a measured adjustment to the debt brake in the next legislative term. "Let's work towards obtaining the necessary two-thirds majorities in the Bundestag and Bundesrat to achieve this." Within the current traffic light coalition, Finance Minister Christian Lindner's FDP party has been the most resistant to alterations to the debt brake.

The Commission, likely referring to the German legislative bodies, will need to consider Scholz's proposal for amending the debt limit in the Basic Law. Despite Scholz's plan to address this issue during the subsequent legislative term, the need for a balanced approach and consensus between the Bundestag and Bundesrat is crucial.

Read also: