German Table Tennis League - Champions against Europe's best: Table tennis summit in Hamburg

The top match of the German table tennis league will be played on Wednesday evening in the Hamburg sports hall. Under the title "Hamburg tischt auf" (Hamburg serves up), it will be a duel between the German champions Borussia Düsseldorf and the Champions League winners 1. FC Saarbrücken.

Among others, Düsseldorf will be playing with the most famous German player Timo Boll and the individual European champion Dang Qiu. German international Patrick Franziska and world number 14 Darko Jorgic from Slovenia are under contract with Saarbrücken.

The program begins at 5 p.m. with the two semi-finals of an inclusive Hamburg table tennis tournament. The Bundesliga top match is scheduled for 19:00.

Source: www.stern.de