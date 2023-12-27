Skip to content
Champions against Europe's best: Table tennis summit in Hamburg

Borussia Düsseldorf against 1. FC Saarbrücken - that's as good as it gets in German table tennis. To make the Bundesliga more attractive, the top match has been moved to Hamburg.

A table tennis player serves the ball. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The top match of the German table tennis league will be played in the Hamburg sports hall this evening. Under the title "Hamburg tischt auf" (Hamburg serves up), German champions Borussia Düsseldorf and Champions League winners 1. FC Saarbrücken will clash there.

Among others, Düsseldorf will be playing with the most famous German player Timo Boll and the individual European champion Dang Qiu. German international Patrick Franziska and world number 14 Darko Jorgic from Slovenia are under contract with Saarbrücken.

The program begins at 5 p.m. with the two semi-finals of an inclusive Hamburg table tennis tournament. The Bundesliga top match is scheduled for 19:00.

