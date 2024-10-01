France's football team will be missing a worthy talent in the future: Antoine Griezmann is hanging up his boots. With the Blue, White, and Red squad, he claimed the World Cup title, became the vice-World champion, and snatched the silver medal in the European Championship. Now, he's making space for the upcoming talents.

Griezmann, the attacking powerhouse of Atlético Madrid, took the world by surprise as he announced his retirement from the French national team after 137 international appearances and 44 goals, sharing the news on his social media platforms. "I'm wrapping up this chapter of my life with a heart full of memories. Thank you for this fantastic journey in three colors, and see you soon," the now 33-year-old expressed about his departure with the Équipe Tricolore, also sharing a video highlighting his accomplishments with the team.

March 2014 marked Griezmann's debut against the Netherlands, resulting in a 2-0 victory. Four years later, he managed to secure the World Cup title for France, defeating Croatia in the final (4-2). Griezmann scored a goal and provided two assists in the Moscow final. However, four years later, he and the French team suffered a defeat in the Winter World Cup final against Argentina. In between those events, they claimed the second-place title in the European Championship held in their home country in 2016, scoring both goals in the 2-0 victory over Germany during the semi-finals.

Griezmann's last tournament match occurred during the beginning of July, where he came in as a substitute during France's 1-2 loss to Spain in the European Championship semifinals. Despite his best efforts, he couldn't turn the game around. His 137th and final international match took place on September 9, resulting in a 2-0 victory against Belgium in the Nations League.

"After a thrilling decade filled with challenges, successes, and unforgettable moments, it's time for me to move forward and make room for the new generation," Griezmann explained. "Wearing this jersey was an honor and a privilege." His contract with Madrid runs until the summer of 2026. This week, the national coach, Didier Deschamps, revealed the squad list for the Nations League matches.

