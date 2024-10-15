Champion manager Thomas Tuchel assumes leadership of the English national football squad.

Thomas Tuchel is reported to take on the role of manager for the English national football team. Various news outlets have claimed that the 51-year-old has reached an agreement with the English Football Association (FA). A formal announcement is scheduled later this week, according to The Times. Bild newspaper also touched on this sensational deal.

This would mark the first time a German coach manages the Three Lions, and Tuchel would join Sven-Göran Eriksson (2001-2006) and Fabio Capello (2007-2012) as the third foreigner to hold this position. The English FA has been looking for a new head coach since Gareth Southgate stepped down following England's Euro 2022 final defeat against Spain. In the interim, Lee Carsley, the former U21 coach, has been overseeing the team with captain Harry Kane leading the charge.

Tuchel's responsibilities include guiding England to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Initially, it was uncertain whether his contract would extend to the 2028 European Championship, which England will co-host. Tuchel aims to bring the Three Lions their first significant trophy since winning the World Cup in 1966. According to the Daily Mail, English fans are familiar with Tuchel from his time coaching Chelsea for 17 months. Tuchel led Chelsea to the Champions League victory in 2021, defeating Manchester City 1-0 in the finals.

Sky Sports News reported that some contractual details remain to be settled. Sky notes that Tuchel's new appointment might not necessitate compensation payouts to Bayern Munich, with whom he parted ways at the end of last season, ending his contract initially scheduled to end in 2025.

Thomas Tuchel served as Chelsea's manager from January 2021 to September 2022, achieving the Champions League title alongside the Blues in 2021. Pep Guardiola has also been mentioned in English media reports as a potential candidate for the Three Lions position. The FA allegedly approached Guardiola at the start of the season, but as of now, Guardiola's contract at Manchester City is set to expire at the end of the current season, and he is expected to make a decision on his future in the near future.

