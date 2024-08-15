- Chambers: Starting training at short notice still possible

As the new academic year begins on September 1st, the Hesse chambers of industry and commerce encourage undecided individuals to promptly choose a career path. "Many companies and businesses in Hesse continue to hire apprentices even after the deadline, well into the fall," the Hesse Chamber of Industry and Commerce (HIHK) in Wiesbaden announced. "The chances of starting a dual apprenticeship at short notice remain very high."

Economy Minister Kaweh Mansoori (SPD) also urged young people and companies to take advantage of the opportunities for late placement. "Learning a trade in a company provides a solid foundation for further development," he said. As of late July 2024, the number of unfilled apprenticeships in Hesse stood at around 13,500, according to the regional office of the Federal Employment Agency.

Given the context, here are two sentences that contain the phrase 'Education and training':

In response to the high number of unfilled apprenticeships in Hesse, the Hesse Chamber of Industry and Commerce emphasizes the importance of promoting 'education and training' opportunities within companies. economy Minister Kaweh Mansoori strongly advocates for late placements in dual apprenticeships, stating that they provide valuable 'education and training' for young people.

Read also: