Challenging language competencies emerge as the principal hindrance for Ukrainians engaging in participation.

Language barrier and inadequate childcare services continue to pose issues for Ukrainian refugees' participation in Germany's job market, as per a study released by the Federal Institute for Population Research (BIB) in Wiesbaden. The report indicates that 92% of Ukrainian refugees who are not job hunting at present, cite either attending a language course or lacking sufficient German language skills as their reasons.

Additional factors hindering job searches include child care responsibilities or caring for family members, accounting for 37% of the survey participants. As of now, approximately 1.1 million Ukrainian men and women are residing in Germany, having fled their homeland following Russia's attacks. The study reveals that their employment rate spiked almost twofold within a two-year span. In the summer of 2022, only 16% of refugees were employed, but by this spring, that figure jumped to 30%.

The study identifies ongoing hurdles, despite the surge. As many as 30% of respondents are currently actively seeking employment. Nevertheless, mothers with young children encounter significant challenges in locating employment due to child care issues. At present, the employment rate for these mothers is 22%, while for mothers with school-aged children, it's 32%. The study uncovers no notable connections between employment and family status for Ukrainian men. At the time of the study, the employment rate for fathers with dependent children was 41%.

The problem of language barriers and inadequate childcare services is preventing many Ukrainian refugees from fully participating in Germany's job market, as indicated in the study. Additionally, mothers with young children face significant challenges in finding employment due to child care issues, with an employment rate of only 22%.

Read also: