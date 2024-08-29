- Challenge for VfB management team: Struggles upfront - Endurance in the backline

Sebastian Hoeneß, Stuttgart's coach, boasts a large pool of talents, but defensively, he's still in a bind. The VfB Stuttgart squad appears somewhat imbalanced going into their Bundesliga home game against Mainz 05 this Saturday (3:30 PM/ Sky), but this is more due to unfortunate injury luck rather than poor planning. Hoeneß put it bluntly, "I've got more options up top, but definitely not enough at the back."

Hoeneß expressed satisfaction with the squad size, without casting blame on sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth. The Swabians had to factor in several factors during their summer planning, including the added strain of the Champions League and carryover injuries from the previous season, like those of defenders Dan-Axel Zagadou and Josha Vagnoman. Fortunately, Vagnoman could rejoin the squad after a long absence against Mainz.

However, fans will have to wait a bit longer for the debut of defender Ameen Al-Dakhil, recently signed from English Championship side FC Burnley. "We're looking at a four to six-week timeline for him to join the team," said Hoeneß. Despite the youngster's talent, it will take time for him to regain full fitness, having spent over six months on the sidelines due to a muscle injury.

For the home game on Saturday, the first of the season following three away matches across all competitions, youngster Anrie Chase will take up a central defense role. Up front, Hoeneß faces some challenging decisions. Striker Deniz Undav and winger Jamie Leweling both made appearances off the bench in the 5:0 DFB-Pokal victory against second-tier Preußen Münster on Tuesday. New signings Nick Woltemade and Fabian Rieder were limited to substitute roles in the league opener against SC Freiburg (1:3), while fan favorite Silas was left out of both games.

If his visa comes through in time, El Bilal Touré, a Malian national on loan from Atalanta Bergamo, could also join the squad against Mainz, adding additional strength to the attack.

Despite the potential reinforcements, Hoeneß acknowledges the ongoing defence issues, stating, "Even with El Bilal Touré, we still need to address our defensive struggles, as The first FSV Mainz 05 could exploit any weaknesses." With several key players still recovering from injuries, Hoeneß must navigate the Bundesliga game strategically, ensuring VfB Stuttgart maintains a solid defense against Mainz's attacking forces.

