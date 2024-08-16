Skip to content
Cessation of the Demolition of Cooling Structures

In the evening, the nuclear power plant's Grafenrheinfeld cooling towers are scheduled for demolition. However, an individual is subsequently found in the plant's prohibited zone.

Before the scheduled demolition of the two decommissioned nuclear power plant Grafenrheinfeld's cooling towers in Bavaria's Schweinfurt, operations were temporarily halted. As a police representative stated, a person was spotted on a live power wire within the restricted area. The exact resumption of the demolition remains uncertain.

The fire department dispatched a ladder truck, and rescue teams from high altitudes are en route, according to the police spokesperson. Once the individual on the power line is secured, the demolition can continue. However, if the area isn't cleared by 9 PM, a reevaluation of the situation will be required.

The specific amount of explosives inside the 34,000 tons of reinforced concrete, metal, and plastics has not been disclosed. The area around the Main River has been blocked off for safety precautions.

Common Questions Regarding the Demolition

The police spokesperson confirmed that the rescue operation is underway, with the addition of, "We've requested specialized assistance due to the individual's location on the live power wire." After the individual is safely removed and the lines are de-energized, the demolition process may potentially resume, as stated, "We're preparing for a potential resumption of operations, pending the individual's safe removal and any necessary power line de-energization."

