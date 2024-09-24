Certain Palm Beach County voting slips are being reissued due to an error in spelling Tim Walz's name.

According to Wendy Sartory Link, the county's elections supervisor in Florida, the issue was found in 257 digital ballots. They became aware of the glitch within approximately 18 hours of sending out the ballots. The issue got resolved promptly as it was a manual alteration made by the vendor to the authorized ballot without obtaining permission. Instead of typing "Tim" Walz correctly, they mistakenly inputted "Tom."

The impacted voters received an email suggestive of downloading the revised ballot.

Link assured that the error wouldn't impact the tallying of votes in any manner.

The glitch in the ballot system, involving the name of a political candidate, sparked concerns in the realm of politics.Despite the issue, the county managed to rectify the mistake and resend corrected ballots to the affected voters, maintaining the integrity of the electoral process.

