Certain IUDs correlated with elevated breast cancer occurrences, although the overall risk remains relatively minimal.

Latest findings, released on Wednesday by a medical journal titled JAMA, investigated the health records of numerous Danish women ranging in age from 15 to 49. The study split these women between those who used intrauterine devices (IUDs) releasing levonorgestrel for birth control, and those who did not use any kind of hormonal contraceptive.

Among over 150,000 women, around 1,600 new cases of breast cancer occurred in total. However, women using IUDs faced a 40% higher risk, equating to roughly 14 additional diagnoses for every 10,000 women. This risk was not found to increase with the duration of IUD use, as reported by the researchers.

Preceding studies have uncovered similar links between hormonal birth control and breast cancer. This new data focuses specifically on the risks associated with IUD usage, aligning with the heightened risk linked to oral contraceptive pills.

As indicated by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's data, over 10% of women ages 15 to 49 in the United States currently utilize an IUD or long-acting reversible contraceptive, with about 14% opting for the pill. Approximately 1 in 4 women in this age group have at some point used an IUD.

Upon the publication of earlier studies regarding the connection between hormonal contraception use and breast cancer risk, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists issued a recommendation highlighting the significance of helping women evaluate the potential risks against the advantages.

As Kelsey Hampton, who serves as the director of mission communications and education for the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, explained, "People may feel anxious or concerned after seeing studies like this, as increasing breast cancer risk is concerning. However, we do not want people to interpret this data as a cause for fear. Instead, this serves as additional information that they can utilize in a constructive conversation with their doctor."

A report from the American Cancer Society, published this month, revealed that breast cancer deaths in the US have been decreasing – nevertheless, diagnoses have been rising at a faster pace among women under 50.

This reiterates the need for frequent, in-depth conversations about breast cancer risk, emphasizing the significance of initiating such discussions at a younger age, according to Hampton.

When it comes to the benefits of utilizing an IUD, Dr. Eleanor Bimla Schwarz, a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, contends that the benefits outweigh the minimal risks. She suggests that this data should not dissuade women from considering various contraception options.

The new data indicates a very small, 1% chance of being diagnosed with breast cancer – a risk that is much less significant than many other everyday risks that women encounter, which could impact their breast cancer risk. Moreover, evidence suggests that hormonal IUDs may help decrease a woman's risk of endometrial cancer, Schwarz explained.

"We need to place this conversation in perspective," said Schwarz, who is also the chief of general internal medicine at the San Francisco General Hospital. "A breast cancer diagnosis is not the same as dying from breast cancer. There are no studies indicating that the use of any form of hormonal contraception increases the risk of dying from breast cancer."

When considering lifestyle factors that can reduce breast cancer risk, experts suggest enhancing exercise levels and restricting alcohol intake.

"Our aim is for individuals to make informed decisions and not to be deterred by irrational fears," Schwarz concluded. "Especially in states where access to abortion services may be limited, it is crucial to avoid scaring women away from using an IUD and instead opting for permanent sterilization procedures that they might later regret."

Sign up here to receive The Results Are In with Dr. Sanjay Gupta every Tuesday from the CNN Health team.

Dr. Arif Kamal, an oncologist and the American Cancer Society's chief patient officer, underscored the fact that the new study did not account for the frequency of mammograms received by women with IUDs.

Kamal suggested that women who may have a higher risk of breast cancer or harbor concerns about potential risks associated with hormonal birth control could explore alternative options, such as copper IUDs, which are equally effective and devoid of any associated risks.

"There is no singular approach to breast cancer risk management," Kamal emphasized. "A woman's unique risk profile and underlying anxiety or trepidation should play a critical role in the decision-making process between her and her doctor regarding the most suitable course of action."

Based on the data from the study, the risk of breast cancer might be higher for women using IUDs, particularly those with levonorgestrel, compared to those not using hormonal contraceptives. This trend in risk seems to align with previous findings related to oral contraceptive pills.

Considering the new data, Dr. Eleanor Bimla Schwarz maintains that the benefits of using an IUD generally outweigh the minimal risks, suggesting that women should not be discouraged from exploring various contraception options.

Read also: