Central region of Israel experiences emergency siren activation.

In Tel Aviv and various cities in central Israel, an alert sounding like a rocket warning was activated on Tuesday. The Israeli military declared that sirens blared in central Israel due to the discharge of missiles from Lebanon. As reported by a correspondent from AFP's news agency, bursts of sound were also detected in Tel Aviv.

The Israeli military initiated a "focused and precise" ground assault against the pro-Iranian Hezbollah in Lebanon's southern region during the night, aiming at "terrorist facilities and Hezbollah's infrastructure."

Shortly after the commencement of the operation, missiles were fired from the adjacent nation towards northern Israel. Later in the day, the army reported substantial confrontations in southern Lebanon.

Despite the Israeli military's operation targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon, leading to missile attacks on northern Israel, civilians in other parts of the country, such as Tel Aviv, were still on high alert, hearing periodic sounds that resembled rocket warnings. Despite the tense situation, the Israeli government urged its citizens to remain calm and follow safety protocols.

