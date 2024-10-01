Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsOther

Central region of Israel experiences emergency siren activation.

 and  Viktoria Klein
1 min read
The efficacy of Israel's 'Iron Dome' defensive mechanism is widely acclaimed.
The efficacy of Israel's 'Iron Dome' defensive mechanism is widely acclaimed.

Central region of Israel experiences emergency siren activation.

In Tel Aviv and various cities in central Israel, an alert sounding like a rocket warning was activated on Tuesday. The Israeli military declared that sirens blared in central Israel due to the discharge of missiles from Lebanon. As reported by a correspondent from AFP's news agency, bursts of sound were also detected in Tel Aviv.

The Israeli military initiated a "focused and precise" ground assault against the pro-Iranian Hezbollah in Lebanon's southern region during the night, aiming at "terrorist facilities and Hezbollah's infrastructure."

Shortly after the commencement of the operation, missiles were fired from the adjacent nation towards northern Israel. Later in the day, the army reported substantial confrontations in southern Lebanon.

Despite the Israeli military's operation targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon, leading to missile attacks on northern Israel, civilians in other parts of the country, such as Tel Aviv, were still on high alert, hearing periodic sounds that resembled rocket warnings. Despite the tense situation, the Israeli government urged its citizens to remain calm and follow safety protocols.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Some individuals challenge the proposal to enact a prohibition on the Alternative für Deutschland...
Politics

I perceive a viable opportunity from a legal standpoint.

I perceive a viable opportunity from a legal standpoint. Could the AfD actually be outlawed? A smaller yet significant group of parliamentarians are pushing for an party dissolution procedure against the AfD. The German Parliament might soon examine this petition, aiming to pursue this matter at the Federal Constitutional Court.

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest

At the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival, situated in Las Vegas, Nevada, Coldplay's frontman, Chris...
Hot-Topics

Outrage in India over Coldplay Tickets Selling for Exorbitant $11,000 after Rapid Sellout and Subsequent Resale at Ludicrous Prices

Enthusiastic Coldplay followers in India were dismayed to discover that concert tickets were being marketed at exorbitant prices of around 850,000 INR on the internet, leading authorities to request an explanation from the head honcho of the event's ticket vendor regarding fraud accusations.

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public