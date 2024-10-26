Central Mexico tragic incident involving a bus results in 19 fatalities.

Early this morning, a tragic event unfolded when a bus filled with passengers crashed into the rear of a runaway tractor-trailer loaded with corn.

Initially, Zacatecas Governor David Monreal announced a preliminary count of 24 fatalities on Saturday morning. However, the state's attorney general later corrected this figure in a subsequent statement.

The attorney general's office disclosed their intent to apprehend the driver of the tractor-trailer involved in the incident.

Rescue crews were still laboring to retrieve some bodies that had plunged into a deep gorge, as reported by an anonymous government official who spoke to Reuters.

Footage captured at the scene showed emergency teams and security forces, including military personnel, taking measures to secure the area while recovery efforts were underway.

The bus was traveling towards Ciudad Juarez, a city located on the Mexico-US border within the state of Chihuahua. The deceased individuals were not migrants, as confirmed by the attorney general's office.

The tragic accident in Zacatecas has garnered international attention, with many expressing their condolences from around the Americas. Despite the extensive recovery efforts, the final death toll from the accident in the world of global news is yet to be determined.

Read also: