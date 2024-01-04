Traffic - Central bridge in Bremen soon accessible again

One of Bremen 's central bridges over the Weser has been partially closed for two weeks - but at least pedestrians and cyclists should soon be able to use the bridge again. By the end of next week at the latest, pedestrians and cyclists will be able to walk or cycle across the Bürgermeister-Smidt-Brücke bridge again, as the mobility department announced on Thursday.

However, the left-hand lane will remain closed in both directions, it added. According to the information provided, there is a ban on vehicles keeping their distance and meeting on the track. This means that two streetcars are not allowed to cross the bridge at the same time.

According to the mobility department, the closure is due to a problem with the bridge's so-called train anchors. They are designed to prevent the bridge from lifting on one side when vehicles pass through the middle of the bridge. Ballast blocks weighing several tons are now to be placed on the ends of the bridge. The bridge will be completely closed during the repairs on the nights of Tuesday to Wednesday and Wednesday to Thursday.

The Bürgermeister-Smidt Bridge crosses the Weser from the old town to the new town in the center of Bremen. Streetcars, various bus lines and private traffic cross the bridge.

