Central bridge in Bremen partially closed due to damage

One of Bremen 's central bridges over the Weser is now partially closed due to damage. The footpaths and cycle paths on the Bürgermeister-Smidt Bridge are closed off, as the mobility department announced on Thursday. Cyclists must use the roadway. The left-hand lane is also closed in both directions.

According to the information provided, there is a ban on vehicles keeping their distance and meeting on the track. This means that two streetcars are not allowed to cross the bridge at the same time. Lines from the energy supplier SWB also run through the bridge. However, there are no restrictions for private households.

The problem is the so-called train anchors. They are designed to prevent the bridge from lifting on one side when vehicles pass through the middle of the bridge. Ballast blocks weighing several tons are now to be placed on the ends of the bridge at the beginning of the year.

The Bürgermeister-Smidt Bridge crosses the Weser from the old town to the new town in the center of Bremen. Streetcars, various bus lines and private transport cross the bridge.

