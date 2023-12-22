Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewstrafficvehiclebremencarrailroadcycle pathweser

Central bridge in Bremen partially closed due to damage

One of Bremen's central bridges over the Weser is now partially closed due to damage. The footpaths and cycle paths on the Bürgermeister-Smidt Bridge are closed off, as the mobility department announced on Thursday. Cyclists must use the roadway. The left-hand lane is also closed in both...

 and  Max Becker
1 min read

Traffic - Central bridge in Bremen partially closed due to damage

One of Bremen 's central bridges over the Weser is now partially closed due to damage. The footpaths and cycle paths on the Bürgermeister-Smidt Bridge are closed off, as the mobility department announced on Thursday. Cyclists must use the roadway. The left-hand lane is also closed in both directions.

According to the information provided, there is a ban on vehicles keeping their distance and meeting on the track. This means that two streetcars are not allowed to cross the bridge at the same time. Lines from the energy supplier SWB also run through the bridge. However, there are no restrictions for private households.

The problem is the so-called train anchors. They are designed to prevent the bridge from lifting on one side when vehicles pass through the middle of the bridge. Ballast blocks weighing several tons are now to be placed on the ends of the bridge at the beginning of the year.

The Bürgermeister-Smidt Bridge crosses the Weser from the old town to the new town in the center of Bremen. Streetcars, various bus lines and private transport cross the bridge.

Communication from the department

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Berlin's Governing Mayor Wegner. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Wegner wishes people in Berlin hope and confidence

After an eventful year marked by many crises, Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) is hoping for a peaceful and reflective holiday season. "Christmas is the festival of love, hope and confidence - and especially in these times we can make good use of love, hope and confidence," said the...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public

Latest