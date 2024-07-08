Basketball - Center Breunig stays with Mitteldeutscher BC

Basketball-Bundesligist Syntainics MBC can continue to rely on the services of Martin Breunig. The 32-year-old center player extended his contract with the Weissenfelsern and is starting his third season, the club announced. Since his transfer to Weissenfels in late summer 2022, Breunig has played 66 Bundesliga games for the Wolves, starting in 49 of them, and averaged 10.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

"Martin is undoubtedly one of the best German center players in the easyCredit BBL," said entrepreneur Christian Zeidler, whose company acts as the player sponsor. "It's anything but self-evident to have a player of this quality class in our ranks. I'm happy that we can continue with consistency at the center position."

Before his engagement with MBC, the native of Leverkusen played in the Bundesliga for Ludwigsburg, Bonn, and Oldenburg. The new Bundesliga season begins for the Wolves on September 20 with a home game against Rostock.

