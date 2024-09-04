- Centennial trees in Falkenstein Forest Parkface harm

Mysterious individuals have wreaked havoc on several trees in Falkenstein Park, located in Hamburg-Altona. The tree sabotage took place on Falkensteiner Way and resulted in harm to two century-old trees, as reported by a spokesperson from the Altona district office. These trees, a beech and an oak, both possessing a trunk diameter of approximately one meter, have visible drill marks. These drill holes suggest that the trees may have also been poisoned. The beech tree is already showing severe damage and is predicted to perish within the coming year. The oak tree, however, only has certain parts of its crown affected.

In addition, the district office reported that three more trees were severely damaged through deep girdling. This process, which involves removing a strip of bark around the trunk, starves the tree as the sap flow is disrupted. Two of the affected trees, an elm and a multi-stemmed mountain ash, have already succumbed to their injuries. A young tree that was also girdled remains alive but is under immense pressure.

Altona district administrator Stefanie von Berg expressed concern over this incident, stating, "This is another aggressive assault on the fragile ecosystem of the Elbe slopes." Trees are essential for maintaining biodiversity, securing the slope, and safeguarding people and their dwellings. They also serve as climate changers, controlling urban temperatures and providing habitats for a multitude of animal species.

A criminal investigation has commenced. Law enforcement continues to investigate, with a primary focus on identifying the perpetrator. Witnesses who may have information regarding the incident are encouraged to come forward.

Unfortunately, tree vandalism was discovered in the park last year, leading to the felling of 13 trees.

The criminal investigation is particularly interested in The Falkenstein Park, given the repeated incidents of tree vandalism there. The perpetrator might have targeted the century-old beech and oak trees on Falkensteiner Way, causing drill marks and potential poisoning.

