Böblingen district - Cemetery cleared due to wild boars

The police had to clear a cemetery in Steinenbronn ( Böblingen district) on Friday because of wild boars. A witness had alerted the officers to the ten-strong herd on the site. The operation also affected a nearby road, according to the police. The officers reduced the speed of the traffic there.

The wild boars were finally located in a thicket and scared away with shouts and banging noises. The majority of the herd then ran directly across the road towards the adjacent fields. Only two animals got lost for a short time on a neighboring property. A door to the property was opened for them so that they could finally reach their fellow animals.

During their escape, the wild boars had trampled down two wire mesh fences. The damage could not yet be quantified.

Source: www.stern.de