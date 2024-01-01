Turn of the year - Cellar, barn, workshop: Several New Year's Eve fires

There were fires in several places in Lower Saxony on New Year's Eve. According to Osnabrück police, a fire broke out in a joinery in Geeste due to a failed New Year's Eve rocket.

New Year's Eve rockets also presumably set fire to a cellar in Dissen in the district of Osnabrück. A barn in Schüttorf and the roof truss of a house in Wallenhorst also caught fire.

In Groß Mackenstedt, a residential building caught fire and, according to the fire department, two people were injured by smoke fumes and subsequently taken to hospital. The cause of the fire was not yet clear. The police are investigating.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de