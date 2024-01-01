Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsnew year's evetestedworkshopbrandnew year's eve rocketlower saxonyosnabrückfirespoliceemergenciesturn of the year

Cellar, barn, workshop: Several New Year's Eve fires

There were fires in several places in Lower Saxony on New Year's Eve. According to the Osnabrück police, a fire broke out in a joinery in Geeste due to a failed New Year's Eve rocket.

 and  James Williams
1 min read
Firefighters extinguish the fire at a joinery in the Emsland district. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Firefighters extinguish the fire at a joinery in the Emsland district. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Turn of the year - Cellar, barn, workshop: Several New Year's Eve fires

There were fires in several places in Lower Saxony on New Year's Eve. According to Osnabrück police, a fire broke out in a joinery in Geeste due to a failed New Year's Eve rocket.

New Year's Eve rockets also presumably set fire to a cellar in Dissen in the district of Osnabrück. A barn in Schüttorf and the roof truss of a house in Wallenhorst also caught fire.

In Groß Mackenstedt, a residential building caught fire and, according to the fire department, two people were injured by smoke fumes and subsequently taken to hospital. The cause of the fire was not yet clear. The police are investigating.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Firefighters prepare an extinguishing attack. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Hindu temple in Essen burns on New Year's Eve

A Hindu temple in Essen caught fire on New Year's Eve. According to the fire department, there were no injuries. The fire department arrived in the eastern district in the early hours of the morning. The fire had already spread from the first floor of the building to the second floor. 40...

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public

Latest

Firefighters prepare an extinguishing attack. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Hindu temple in Essen burns on New Year's Eve

A Hindu temple in Essen caught fire on New Year's Eve. According to the fire department, there were no injuries. The fire department arrived in the eastern district in the early hours of the morning. The fire had already spread from the first floor of the building to the second floor. 40...

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public