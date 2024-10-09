Celine Dion became emotionally overwhelmed by Kelly Clarkson's powerful rendition of 'My Heart Will Go On'.

The megastar vocalist from Canada shared an emotional video on her X platform on a Tuesday, directing a heartfelt message to Clarkson. This was in response to Clarkson's cover of Dion's beloved "My Heart Will Go On" theme from "Titanic," which she performed during a segment of her talk show last month.

In the clip, Dion expresses how she was moved to tears after watching Clarkson's performance. She praises her, saying, "I just saw you singing 'My Heart Will Go On,' and I'm crying again. You were absolutely incredible, fantastic. I loved it so much."

July saw Dion's return to live performances following some health challenges that had forced her into a brief hiatus. Her comeback was nothing short of spectacular, as she closed the Summer Olympic Games opening ceremony in Paris with an emotionally stirring rendition of Edith Piaf's "L'Hymne à l'amour," delivering it from atop the Eiffel Tower.

Clarkson, serving as one of NBC's Olympic commentators alongside Peyton Manning and Mike Tirico, visibly teared up upon watching Dion's performance during the broadcast. Speaking of the moment, Clarkson said, "I actually can't talk right now. If you know anything just about Celine right now, this is her purpose... That she got through that, that was incredible. And in my field, she is the gold winner for vocal athletes."

Dion shared in her Tuesday video that she had watched Clarkson's emotional reaction to her Olympics performance. She appreciated Clarkson's response, saying, "It was so sweet to hear your voice. Your voice was breaking and it touched me so tremendously."

Dion mentioned her appreciation for Clarkson's heartfelt reaction to her Olympic performance, saying, "Your reaction meant a lot to me, and I'm just grateful for your love and support in the entertainment world." After watching Clarkeon's cover of "My Heart Will Go On," Dion expressed, "Her talent is truly extraordinary in the entertainment industry, and I'm always amazed by her vocal abilities."

