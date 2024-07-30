From Ed Sheeran to Spike Lee - Celebrities in the Olympics

The currently ongoing Olympic Games in Paris are living up to their reputation as a magnet for celebrities. On Monday (29 July), alongside numerous sporting achievements, notable stars were once again spotted in the stands. Among them was Britain's sweetheart Ed Sheeran (33), who had arrived in a simple white t-shirt and black shorts, as down-to-earth as ever. Sheeran, who had the honor of performing at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games in London, watched the men's artistic gymnastics final.

Meanwhile, Bill Gates (68), the multi-billionaire from the US, had traveled to Paris and revealed himself to be a gymnastics fan, just like Sheeran. For the Microsoft co-founder, the Olympic Games this year are of particular interest for personal reasons - his son-in-law Nayel Nassar (33), husband of his eldest daughter Jennifer (28), is competing for his home country Egypt in show jumping.

Tennis legends were also present on and off the court on Monday. Serena Williams (42), who has won four gold medals in her unprecedented career - one in singles and three with her sister Venus (44) - was spotted in the stands cheering for Novak Djokovic's (37) clear victory over Rafael Nadal (38).

US film director Spike Lee (67) was already on the edge of his seat over the weekend, supporting the basketball game between Serbia and the United States with his signature glasses and USA jersey. He also made an appearance with plenty of meme potential at the women's water polo game on Monday, enthusiastically cheering for the US team alongside US rapper Flavor Flav (65). Despite their energetic support, the US team had to concede defeat to the Spanish team in the end.

Previous celebrity sightings

Since the start of the Olympic Games in Paris last Friday (26 July), it has been worth taking a look around the audience. Tom Cruise (62), for instance, cheered on the US women's freestyle swimming relay on Saturday, and on Sunday, he moved on to artistic gymnastics. There, Jessica Chastain (47), who brought her two children, Ariana Grande (31), and her brother Frankie Grande (41), as well as "Wicked" co-star Cynthia Erivo (37), were also seen.

Other stars spotted from various entertainment industries include Anna Wintour (74), the editor-in-chief of Vogue, director Baz Luhrmann (61), Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh (61), and celebrity couples John Legend (45) and Chrissy Teigen (38), as well as Nicole Kidman (57) and Keith Urban (56), who also brought their children Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. According to reports, Kidman has not (yet) run into her ex-husband Cruise.

