Celebratory Situation: Jauch jeopardizes 32,000 euros from his personal savings

"Think I'll only see this again at my own funeral," joked Günther Jauch at the start of his grand anniversary celebration for 25 years of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?". The event commenced on Thursday night with fireworks, standing ovations, and a brass band in the studio, all of which took Jauch and the viewers at home by surprise. "I've no clue what's in store for tonight. I'll let myself be amazed," said Jauch, slightly disappointed at one point.

Tim Mälzer led the procession of celebrities who congratulated Jauch and "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" in the extended anniversary special. Video messages were sent by Sandra Maischberger, Barbara Schöneberger, and Heidi Klum, among others. Jauch was delighted when Toni Kroos wished him "Enjoy the next 25 years!" His response was drastically different when Christian Lindner from the FDP suddenly appeared on the screen.

Celebrating 25 Years of WWM

"Lindner took me aback," admitted Jauch. But he found Lindner's greeting somewhat logical: "I've spent more money on nobody else in my life." Less appreciated was the Jauch statue that Sonja Zietlow pushed into the studio at half-time. The "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" moderator felt unjustly represented. "Well, if my wife gets a look at this," Jauch expressed his skepticism. "Off to the marital bed! That's some real bronze," Zietlow retorted.

Jauch was genuinely impressed by the certificate he received. The Guinness World Records organization certified that no other "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" host has presented more episodes worldwide than him (54). It was not foreseen when the show debuted on September 3, 1999.

This historical examination in the anniversary show brought back memories. Initially, it was speculated that the new quiz show on RTL would be swiftly discontinued. Fortunately, it didn't turn out that way, and Thomas Gottschalk could send his greetings from a yacht: "You're a man for eternity. Therefore, I respect you."

The quiz rounds were almost an afterthought during the grand celebration of 25 years of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?". The two regular candidates were already set, so they didn't need to pass the selection round. The 23-year-old German studies student Jörn Helwig from Hann Münden had been a fan since he was in diapers and provided corresponding evidence. "Show us where Jauch is from," they asked in February 2003 in front of the TV magazine. "On RTL!" he replied.

Jauch's Childhood Dream Realized

With the active encouragement of Mälzer as a "phone joker", the student progressed to 32,000 euros. This sum will now be added to the 171,935,563 euros that more than 3,400 candidates have won in 25 years with Jauch. Personal development specialist Julia Schön was thrilled to win over 64,000 euros, but she probably enjoyed being close to the moderator even more. "Fulfilled a childhood dream," she said her farewell with tears in her eyes.

In a small celebrity relay race, Motsi Mabuse, Elyas M'Barek, and Tim Mälzer participated in the final round. Surprisingly, Sebastian Klussmann from the competing show "Gefragt – Gejagt" helped the trio as a phone-a-friend lifeline for a 32,000-euro question, despite saying, "I don't have a driver's license." The quiz expert still guessed that in Denmark, extreme speeders can have their cars taken away and auctioned off by the state. Then, things took a serious turn.

Mälzer sensed this and removed his tuxedo jacket and bow tie before taking a seat on Jauch's hot seat. His formal attire wasn't just for the festive occasion. "My grandmother was embarrassed for me," the chef recalled his previous WWM appearance in 2006, when he wore a soccer jersey.

For 64,000 euros, the celebrity trio had to know at which question stage the most lifelines had been taken so far. Mälzer immediately guessed the 8,000-euro question. Thanks to Mabuse's objection, the 50:50 lifeline was used, eliminating that option. Mälzer was so relieved that his initial response, "16,000-euro question," was correct that he hugged Jauch. However, he then had to face the following tough question without a lifeline.

Jauch puts his money on the line

"Which are the only countries that have so far exited the men's World Cup as hosts in the group stage?" Jauch asked. The options were: Chile & South Korea, South Africa & Qatar, USA & Sweden, or Morocco & Australia. Even the former "Sportstudio" host thought it was challenging to solve without a lifeline.

Fortuitously, Mabuse, hailing from South Africa, was confident that her homeland was the solution. If they progressed to the next stage, it'd feel like summer Christmas, she shared. After considering, Mälzer chose to roll the dice. He had recently received an unexpected tax refund, he disclosed. If they were wrong, he'd bear the 32,000-euro loss personally. Jauch had some less-than-ideal news.

By this juncture, there were already 64,000 euros on the line for a charitable cause. However, Jauch didn't blink and made an impromptu decision: He would contribute the remaining 32,000 euros as well. It seemed he had a hunch that Mabuse was on the right track. "I'm still trembling," Jauch admitted, logging the response alongside the team (M'Barek had already departed).

Indeed, their answer proved to be spot on, bagging them a 125,000-euro victory in the anniversary special. Mabuse intends to donate her portion to a South African kindergarten, while Mälzer will distribute the funds among various Hamburg charities, including "Kicken mit Herz." In a roundabout way, Jauch concluded the program 32,000 euros ahead and a victor as well. Maybe that's why he declared at the finale, "I'm nearly compelled to carry on for another 25 years." For now, however, WWM will momentarily halt its run and return in November.

The Commission expressed their excitement about the 125,000-euro win in the anniversary special, as they will be donating the funds to various charities. Jauch was praised by Thomas Gottschalk, who sent him a heartfelt message from a yacht, acknowledging his enduring success.

Read also: