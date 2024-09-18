"Celebrations of His Impact: Heartfelt Tributes Surface for Italian Soccer Icon Toto Schillaci Upon His Passing at 59 Years Old"

According to Associated Press, Schillaci was admitted to Palermo's Civic Hospital for colon cancer treatment and passed away on Wednesday morning after being there for 11 days.

The Italian footballer, who guided Italy to a third-place finish in the 1990 edition of the world's premier soccer tournament, was the tourney's top scorer with six goals, including one against Argentina in the semifinals and another in the third-place game against England.

Juventus, where Schillaci joined in 1989, stated: "We fell head over heels for Totó. His passion, his story, his unbridled enthusiasm, and it showed in every game he played."

"We at Juve were fortunate enough to become enthralled with him before everyone else in that incredible summer of 1990, the whole of Italy did, captivated by those spirited celebrations of his."

These sentiments were shared by Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who posted on social media: "An icon of football is leaving us, a man who has touched the hearts of Italians and sports fans worldwide. Salvatore Schillaci, known as Totó, the striker of the magic nights of Italia ’90 with our national team. Thank you for the emotions you brought us, for making us dream, celebrate, embrace, and wave our national flag. Bon voyage, champion."

Schillaci's goal-scoring exploits in '90 earned him the runner-up spot for the 1990 Ballon d'Or, awarded annually to the best men's player, finishing behind World Cup-winning captain Lothar Matthäus of West Germany.

Post-World Cup, Schillaci scored just one more goal for Italy, in a 2-1 loss to Norway in a 1992 UEFA European Championships qualifier.

Internationally, Schillaci did not represent Italy in any other major tournaments.

Domestically, Schillaci helped Juventus win the Coppa Italia and UEFA Cup in the 1989-90 season, then won the UEFA Cup again four years later with Inter Milan.

Inter also paid tribute to their former striker on social media: "You allowed an entire nation to dream during the Notti Magiche of Italia ’90."

Meanwhile, Serie A president Lorenzo Casini called Schillaci "a champion who lit up the 'magic nights' of Italia 90."

In 1994, Schillaci became the first Italian player to play in Japan's J.League and won the league title with his club Jubilo Iwata in 1997.

Schillaci announced his retirement from football in 1999. The Italian soccer federation president, Gabriele Gravina, announced that a minute's silence will be held in memory of Schillaci before all league matches across the country for the rest of this week.

Football was undoubtedly Schillaci's passion, as evidenced by his impressive performance in the 1990 World Cup, where he excelled as a striker. His love for the sport captivated Italy and beyond, earning him recognition as an icon in the world of football.

