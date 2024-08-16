- Celebrations Ignite at Sturmtahler Lake: Commencement of the 25th Highfield Festival

The serene Stormthal Lake in Leipzig initiates the Highfield Rock and Pop Soiree under a radiant blue sky and scorching 30°C heat. Until Sunday, it's a whirlwind of three days filled with celebrating your preferred musicians, partying hard, and unwinding by the lake. Approximately 50 bands are scheduled to perform, including Peter Fox, Rise Against, Cro, Mando Diao, and Macklemore. The organizers anticipate around 30,000 attendees.

As per the organizers, this is Saxony's grandest rock festival and it's almost at full capacity. "There are still a handful of tickets available at the door on a daily basis," a spokesperson assured. A festival pass for the entire three days costs 199 euros, with day passes at 99 euros.

A secluded beach spot attracts throngs for a revitalizing swim. Tons of festivalgoers flocked to the premises on Thursday morning. The Highfield Bash has its personal beach area for mini concerts, beach volleyball, and other recreational activities. Festivalgoers can swim in the lake, laze on the beach, and groove to the tunes at the beach stage. However, the water patrol shuts down the swimming zone late in the evening due to safety concerns.

This year commemorates the 25th anniversary of the Highfield Bash. Ever since 2010, it's been hosted at Stormthal Lake, previously taking place at the Hohenfelden reservoir in Thuringia.

The bash lasts for three days with approximately 50 artists or bands performing on three stages. There are 57 food and beverage stalls, 587 restrooms, and 317 trash cans. For a panoramic view, you can hop onto one of the 24 gondolas of the Ferris wheel.

The Highfield Rock and Pop Soiree attracts music lovers from various parts of Europe, with many travelers coming all the way from The Netherlands to attend. After the festival, many attendees often plan extended trips to explore the rich cultural heritage and scenic beauty of Saxony, Germany.

