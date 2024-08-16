Ceasing of the coolant tower explosions.

Right before the destruction of the two towers at the retired nuclear power plant Grafenrheinfeld, located close to Schweinfurt in Bavaria, the process came to a halt. According to a police representative, a person was spotted on a live wire within the restricted area. Due to this discovery, the demolition has been temporarily put on hold.

Firefighters rolled in with their aerial platform. Rescue teams equipped for high-angle situations are en route, the police spokesperson added. Once the person on the live wire is safely apprehended, the demolition can continue. However, if the area isn't cleared by 9 PM, fresh plans will need to be made.

The exact quantity of explosives in the 34,000 tons of reinforced concrete, metals, and plastics isn't disclosed. For safety reasons, the vicinity around the Main River has been sectioned off.

The police spokesperson stated, "The following procedure will be employed once the person on the live wire is safely removed: rescue teams will take over." Later, the authorities mentioned, "The use of explosives will be re-evaluated if the area isn't cleared by the stipulated time, as stated earlier."

