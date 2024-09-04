- CDU views the Brandenburg election as a decisive test for the traffic light coalition

The CDU has labeled the Brandenburg state election as a make-or-break moment for the federal coalition government. As per Merz, CDU party leader, if voter turnout is sufficient, "on the 24th, the day following, the coalition's residence will be ablaze on all three floors." The CDU leader further stated, "And with that, the coalition's reign will come to an end."

Merz implied that the coalition is nearing its demise. He mentioned, "The coalition has been switched off, and that's it." The critical question would be answered post-Brandenburg state election: "Will they continue for another year? Or will the election outcome in Brandenburg cause them to acknowledge their demise," said Merz.

Michael Kretschmer, Saxony's CDU Minister President, echoed similar sentiments. He despised the current political atmosphere in Berlin, stating, "It's growing tiresome." If no change is brought about, "this won't end well," Kretschmer warned. The coalition fails to understand and the SPD talks about the "best SPD chancellor." Therefore, a strong message is required from Brandenburg, according to Kretschmer.

Mario Voigt, Thuringia's CDU leader, also joined in on the farewell chorus of the coalition during the Brandenburg campaign event. Voigt declared that various communities in Brandenburg are more sensible than those governing in Berlin. People are frustrated because they perceive themselves to be governed by individuals who can't manage their personal lives yet claim expertise in other areas. Voigt anticipated that the coalition wouldn't be able to escape this predicament on September 22nd. He concluded, "Enough is enough. The coalition must be switched off."

Jan Redmann, the CDU's top candidate for the Brandenburg state election, spoke of a "mission" to "turn off the coalition and turn on reason again" during the September 22nd election. Redmann acknowledged the signals from Thuringia and Saxony and promised that the signal from Potsdam wouldn't be ignored in Berlin.

All three coalition parties, SPD, Greens, and FDP, struggled in the elections held on Sunday. The Free Democrats achieved ratings of around one percent in both states, effectively barring them from entering the state parliaments. The SPD endured its worst results in both state elections, with 6.1 percent in Thuringia marking their worst showing in a state election ever.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and the party leadership acknowledged the results as bitter yet welcomed the SPD's re-entry into the state parliaments despite some polls suggesting otherwise.

