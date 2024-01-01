Finances - CDU: Thuringian development bank receives more capital from the state

Thuringia's development bank is to be given more financial leeway to expand its loan programs. The state should now work to ensure that more low-interest loans are available for municipal investments, the restructuring of the economy and the construction and purchase of homes by families, explained Andreas Bühl, Parliamentary Secretary of the CDU parliamentary group, in Erfurt on Monday.

The Aufbaubank's equity capital is to be increased by 50 million euros. This was agreed by the red-red-green governing coalition and the opposition CDU parliamentary group in the state parliament during negotiations on the 2024 state budget.

According to Bühl, the equity increase will enable the development bank to activate a loan volume of around half a billion euros. "In times when public coffers are getting tighter, this is an important boost," he explained. One of the aims of the CDU parliamentary group, which had submitted a corresponding motion in the state parliament, was a municipal investment fund. The CDU demanded that local authority infrastructure projects should be supported by low-interest loans and non-repayable grants. This is also a response to the investment backlog in cities, municipalities and districts, which amounts to around one billion euros per year.

According to Bühl, investments by companies in converting their energy supply or increasing energy efficiency should also be supported. Families who want to buy their own home or have bought their own home in recent years are to be given the option of low-interest loans.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de