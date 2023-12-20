Senate - CDU rejects Tschentscher's criticism of residents' parking

The CDU has sharply rejected accusations by Hamburg's mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) that the CDU/CSU is blocking a flexibilization of residents' parking at federal level. Either Tschentscher is ill-informed or he is deliberately spreading false news, said the chairman of the Hamburg CDU regional group in the Bundestag, Christoph Ploß, to the German Press Agency on Tuesday. On the contrary, the SPD-led traffic light coalition had rejected an initiative by the Bundesrat to make resident parking more flexible in the interests of Hamburg's tradespeople and small and medium-sized businesses.

The CDU had introduced several initiatives in the German Bundestag, for example to allow tradespeople to park in residents' parking areas, said Ploß. "All of these initiatives were rejected by the traffic light coalition."

On Monday, Tschentscher had said in an NDR interview when asked about a possible red-black coalition after the 2025 parliamentary elections that there was currently "not much state to be done with the CDU". One of the reasons he gave for this was that the FDP and CDU were blocking a change in road traffic law that would also give tradespeople the option of residential parking. "The Hamburg FDP and CDU also have a job to do," said Tschentscher.

CDU parliamentary group leader Dennis Thering also said that it was clear to the Hamburg CDU: "Everything must be done to ensure that craftsmen and other tradespeople can also go about their business in residential parking zones." The CDU/CSU had campaigned for this at federal level. According to the response from the SPD-led federal government, Tschentscher could also use the existing regulations to ensure that tradespeople, for example, receive a permanent exemption permit to park in residential areas.

"His crocodile tears are therefore misplaced and hypocritical," said Thering. "The reform of residents' parking failed because of the traffic lights, i.e. the SPD, Greens and FDP - and nobody else!"

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de