Coalitions - CDU reacts cautiously to Wagenknecht's coalition games

The Brandenburg CDU responds skeptically to Sahra Wagenknecht's statement about a possible coalition with the Christians Democrats after the state election. "There are still open questions from our perspective," CDU General Secretary Gordon Hoffmann told the German Press Agency. "It's not just about a campaign program and a chosen state list. It's about who calls the shots." On September 22, a new state parliament will be elected in Brandenburg.

Wagenknecht rules out alliances of her party with the AfD and the Greens in the three electoral states of Saxony, Thuringia, and Brandenburg, whose content she considers to be the farthest from the BSW. She is open to a coalition with the CDU.

"If we can achieve significant improvements in education, economic policy, and healthcare, there will be a coalition with the Union, otherwise not," said the former Left politician to the "Märkische Allgemeine" (Saturday). Children should learn properly to read, write, and calculate in schools again.

CDU General Secretary: Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance?

The CDU questions the regional relevance of the BSW in Brandenburg under the motto "All for Sahra." "Is the Sahra Wagenknecht alliance in Brandenburg nothing more than a group preparing the entry of Sahra Wagenknecht into the Bundestag in 2025 or can the people in Brandenburg expect real politics for Brandenburg?," Hoffmann asked.

In the latest INSA opinion poll in May, the CDU came in at 19 percent, tied with the SPD, while the BSW came in at 13 percent. In education policy, the CDU, according to its election program, intends to focus more on the core competencies of reading, writing, and arithmetic. The party also intends to support smaller businesses more strongly. The CDU also demands better networking of hospitals and general practitioners.

The Sahra Wagenknecht alliance also emphasizes a return to the core competencies of reading, writing, and arithmetic in education. The BSW intends to promote the middle class in economic policy and keep all clinics in the country in healthcare policy.

