Parties - CDU reactivates Bosbach for election campaign in eastern Germany

The CDU is reactivating Wolfgang Bosbach from the more conservative wing of the party for its election campaign in eastern Germany next year. Ten events have been scheduled so far, with more to follow, he told the Düsseldorf newspaper Rheinische Post (Thursday). Elections will be held in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg in September 2024 - the AfD is ahead in the polls in each case. It is important that it is not possible to govern against the CDU there, said Bosbach. "However, I am not primarily fighting against the AfD there, but for the CDU."

The high-profile domestic politician Bosbach left the Bundestag in 2017. After a controversial appearance with former President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution Hans-Georg Maaßen, he announced that he would no longer be campaigning for the CDU in 2021.

Source: www.stern.de