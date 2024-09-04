CDU politicians mobilize against potential collaborations with BSW.

The "Tagesspiegel" announced on Wednesday that an initiative is aiming to expand the CDU's incompatibility resolution, currently applied to AfD and Die Linke, to include the BSW. This move would prevent coalitions and similar collaborations. However, a party congress decision is necessary for this, with the next CDU congress scheduled for June. Until then, the initiative is urging the Presidium and Federal Board to actively reject any coalitions with the BSW, as reported by the "Tagesspiegel."

Backers of the initiative include the state CDU leader in Rhineland-Palatinate, Christian Baldauf, as reported by the "Rheinische Post." Upon speaking to the newspaper, he stated, "The BSW is Sahra Wagenknecht and Nothing Else." To date, the party has not presented a program that suggests cooperation is possible. "That's what I expect first," Baldauf said, who is also part of the CDU Federal Board. Only then can an evaluation be made of "what one actually does."

The initiative has gained further support from prominent CDU politicians such as foreign policy expert Roderich Kiesewetter, head of the CDU's labor wing, Dennis Radtke, and CDU Federal Board member Monica Wüllner.

Radtke informed the "Tagesspiegel", "The CDU is heading towards a precipice if we allow ourselves to be manipulated by Sahra Wagenknecht." The BSW and AfD aim "to destroy the CDU as we are the last bulwark of the political center."

Kiesewetter, deputy chairman of the Bundestag's parliamentary secret service control committee, told the "Tagesspiegel", "The BSW is functioning as an extension of the Kremlin." The alliance aims "to erode the democratic center, including the Union as a people's party, and undermine our fundamental values."

The initiative against the BSW was initiated by CDU member Frank Sarfeld, according to the "Rheinische Post." "There's dissent brewing below," he said to the newspaper. Increasing numbers of members are supporting his initiative, including current and former parliamentarians from both federal and state levels, as well as numerous local politicians. Currently, there are around 60 supporters.

Sarfeld explained his move by stating, while Sahra Wagenknecht's intentions are clear, it is unclear what her party wants. Christian democratic values should not be used as "negotiating chips," Sarfeld cautioned. Therefore, the CDU's incompatibility resolution should be extended to the BSW "promptly."

CDU federal vice president Prien stated on West German Broadcasting Corporation that their party would be wise to first explore possibilities with their allies in Thuringia and Saxony. Perhaps forms of cooperation "beyond coalitions or agreed-upon tolerations" may develop. Prien noted that "shutting down all avenues for thought from the beginning would be wrong and would not fulfill our state political responsibility."

In their opinion, the CDU has "opposing viewpoints to the BSW in foreign and security policy." However, there may be areas such as migration and internal security, where there could be common ground.

The BSW participated in the state elections in Saxony and Thuringia for the first time and achieved double-digit results in both states. In Thuringia, negotiations between the CDU and the BSW, as well as the SPD, are set for this week. A BSW governing role under CDU leadership is also possible in Saxony.

